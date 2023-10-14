América is the deserved leader of Liga MX for the simple fact that it is the team that plays the best football on the field. Those from Coapa had a painful start to the semester and were in the midst of criticism, but today, André Jardine and his group stand out week by week, day by day as the Mexican soccer team that has the most options for lift the cup in the month of December.
Although the club looks at the top, the board is already working on short-term moves and there will be departures, especially of players who do not have a starring role. The first of them, Miguel Layunwho has announced his retirement from the courts, thus opening the deck of goodbye in the nest.
In addition to the veteran, more pieces of the defensive zone aim to leave, starting with the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez, who has a substitute role and his contract ends, without any option to renew. Another who is left without a contract is Luis Fuentes, who although he has signed an excellent tournament, his seniority does not help him to be able to be renewed, a decision that will be made with the open market. Two footballers who could be put up for sale are Nestor Araujo and Salvador Reyesdefenders in whom those in the country’s capital have invested a lot, obtaining very little, and finally, Emilio Lara He could go out on loan in order to gain some filming.
In the center of the field there is a strong name in danger, Richard Sanchez. Outclassed this semester and by far by Dos Santos and Fidalgo, the Guaraní lost weight in the eleven and although his position is to renew and compete, there are doubts in the board, and if the decision had to be made today, he would be out. Furthermore, there is the case of Navedaa young man without minutes, who sought to leave without success in the summer and it seems that his goodbye in January will be almost inevitable.
In the attacking zone, the player who could also seek a loan is the young Martinez. With Quiñones, Henry Martín and ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, the 21-year-old Mexican is destined for exile, and for the sake of his career, leaving America is more than an option, it is a necessity. Furthermore, there is the case of Zendejasthe one from the United States lost his place with Suárez, and if the winger wants not to lose steam even thinking about his national team, leaving the nest would not be crazy.
