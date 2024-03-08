This Sunday, March 10, the film industry dresses up for the 96th edition of the Oscar awards, considered the most prestigious in the United States and globally. The brightest luminaires in hollywood They will meet at Dolby Theater in Los Angelesthe traditional setting for this event, to discover who will be the lucky recipients of the coveted statuettes.

Annually, the nominations for the various awards that make up the ceremony generate a range of opinions. This year has been no exception, and controversy has surrounded the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The main reason has been the exclusion of certain names that many considered worthy of a nomination. Greta Gerwig, a renowned director, was not included in the Best Director category, which has caused considerable uproar.

Similarly, Margot Robbie, an acclaimed actress who brought the film Barbie to life, was also not nominated for the film category. Best Leading Actress. These decisions have generated a debate in the film industry and among the general public, calling into question the Academy's selection criteria. However, as usual, The Academy maintains its position and the decisions made are final. Despite the controversies, anticipation for the awards ceremony remains high, and everyone is eager to see who this year's lucky winners will be.

What method do Hollywood Academy experts use to select participants?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a private entity that brings together the main exponents of each sector of the American film industry. Membership to this prestigious institution is obtained only by direct invitation. According to a calculation made by The Hollywood Reporter In 2019, the number of Academy members was around 9,000. However, the Academy has reported that, This year, membership has grown to more than 10,500, including artists and global film industry leaders..

The selection of candidates for each award category is a process carried out by the members of the Academy, who vote according to their professional specialty. For example, actors nominate their colleagues, composers nominate soundtracks, and so on. Each member proposes between five and 10 names or titles, which are then verified to form the final lists of nominees. Once this preselection has been made, voting is opened to all members of the Academy, who propose a winner for each category..

How is the criteria for the best picture category at the Oscars different?

There are exceptions to the Academy's nomination and voting system. Certain categories, such as Best Foreign Film and Best Animated Film, are decided by a special committee. In contrast, the main category, Best filmallows the participation of all members of the Academy from the beginning, both for the nomination of films and for the selection of the winner.

Who will be the presenters of the 2024 Oscars?

It is common knowledge that in each edition of the Oscars, such as the one in 2024, there are always a variety of presenters. These are usually prominent personalities from the entertainment world, such as actors, producers and singers who are at the forefront. For the upcoming 2024 Oscar ceremony, several characters have been selected who, without a doubt, will be a pleasant surprise for all the Academy's devoted followers. Below, we present the presenters of the next 2024 Oscars gala: