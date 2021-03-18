After the success of tablets in recent months, Apple is looking to make modifications to the iPad line, with a more powerful processor and a substantial improvement in its cameras.

Everything seems to indicate that Apple has everything ready to launch new models of its premium iPad Pro tablets next April, in which it will equip its Mini-LED screens and Thunderbolt ports, as reported by Bloomberg.

The American company seeks to take advantage of the boom in this line of devices that has taken place in recent months for the coronavirus confinement.

The company plans an April update to its iPad Pro line, which will add a better processor and improved cameras. His design will be similar to current iPad Pros and will have the same sizes 11 and 12.9-inch screen.

Tablets boomed again during the pandemic.

The one that would surely carry eThe A14X name may be the most powerful processor we’ve ever seen on iOS / iPadOS devices and match in power, performance and consumption with what we are seeing in Macs and M1s.

This chip is developed by Apple Silicon and manufactured by the Taiwanese TSMC and is used in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

The North American firm led by Tim Cook also seeks to add a screen with Mini-LED technology in at least the largest model, which would provide a brighter panel with improved contrast ratios.

These iPads They would have a Thunderbolt connection, the same port used by Macs with M1. This communication interface, which uses the same USB-C connector already present in these machines, allows you to connect more external monitors, storage units and peripherals at a higher speed than what USB-C offers in current models.

In relation to the classic iPad, the company also plans to carry out an update. with a slimmer and lighter design, although it is not yet known whether it will abandon the characteristic frame.

Rising

Tablets top the list of devices that experienced the most growth throughout 2020. The explanation is very simple: out less than a desktop or notebook and they offer the same performance.

For these reasons, manufacturers have sold about 160 million units. It is striking that 52.8 million were sold in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the highest figure to date.

All the major brands have increased their sales, according to Canalys. Apple leads the podium with a 37% market share, followed far behind by Samsung (19%), Huawei (10%), Amazon (10%) and Lenovo (9%).