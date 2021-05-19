Manzana prepares the launch of its new Mac computers, which in addition to being redesigned will integrate a new processor designed by the company that will improve the performance and efficiency of M1, the chip that debuted with the computer family in 2020.

Although still no date or official price for Argentina, the next Apple launches include a new laptop Redesigned MacBook Pro expected in early summer in the northern hemisphere.

As reported by Bloomberg, which cites sources familiar with this matter, a model will be added MacBook Air and another from his workstation “all in one” Mac Pro, as new Mac mini and iMac are also expected.

What these teams have in common is that they will integrate the next model of the Apple Silicon chip, after the debut of the M1 last year, which was integrated into the Mac computers that were presented in November 2020. The new processor, according to the sources. cited, it will notably improve both the performance like M1 capabilities.

The self-made Apple M1 processor debuted in 2020 laptop models.

According to the media, MacBook Pro will have two screen sizes (14 and 16 inches) and will feature a new chassis design. It will also integrate the MagSafe magnetic charging system and reclaim the HDMI port and SD card slot.

This team will integrate two different chipsBoth with ten cores (eight cores for performance and two for power efficiency), but they will vary in the graphics: 16 or 32 cores. They will also support up to 64GB of memory and employ an improved Neural Engine.

Also, Apple is preparing a new Mac mini model, which will include four ports, and a new Mac Pro for next year, which will be able to choose between two more powerful processors than the new chip that integrates MacBook Pro.

The best iMac for telecommuting

On the other hand, Apple will also bring the new desktop computers to the country iMac manufactured around your own chip M1, which allowed him to integrate power into a ultra-slim design which makes it a good option for professionals with telebrajo.

The first thing that catches the attention of those who tried it is its fineness: the screen, 24 inches and 4.5 K resolution, has a only 11.5 millimeters thick, which also makes it very light and easy to transport.

The ultrathin Apple iMac.

Thus, while still a desktop computer, the new iMac can be easily carried from room to room as needed, something that is helped by the fact that it comes with the wireless keyboard and mouse, so that the only cable that must be disconnected and reconnected is the power supply.

Regardless of the thickness of the screen, the design is a trademark of the house: austere and elegant, it is available in seven different colors -green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver-, with the front stripe in one more tone. smooth so as not to tire the eyes and the back and sides, fully saturated.

If on the outside the M1 has allowed to substantially reduce the volume (up to 50% less), on the inside the new chip shows itself in its greatest splendor, with a very high performance that allows, for example, that the computer starts up in only twenty seconds.

The new 24-inch iMac from Apple are already being marketed in various markets.

Of course, it is worth noting a great absence in this group, especially for professionals or amateurs of video editing: the optimized version of Adobe Premiere is still in the Beta development phase, although there is always the option to edit with Final Cut Pro , which has been optimized for M1.

Another novelty that contributes to the speed that the user experiences when using the iMac is the inclusion for the first time in this model of the Touch ID button in the upper right corner of the keyboard, with which you can unlock the computer, make payments and in general autocomplete password without typing.

SL