Barça does not give up on Lewandowski. The Polish striker also wants to go to Barça and has informed Bayern that he will not renew his contract, which ends next year, with the aim of forcing the German team to transfer him.
However, Bayern Munich initially refused to negotiate for their star, although we all know that football and, above all, the market, changes a lot from one day to the next. Sources close to the club say that Lewandowski and Barça would already have a pre-agreement to sign a three-year contract, but everything will depend on Bayern.
Barça does not have the economic muscle to pay the player’s clause, so they would have to negotiate with the Germans, who for now are not up to the job. At the moment, Bayern is demanding a figure between 30 and 40 million euros, a figure that is prohibitive for Barça. The Blaugrana club hopes that during the summer, the player will press a little more so that the German team can accept a lower offer, considering that the player is in the twilight of his career.
For its part, Bayern could rebuild the team and looking for a young striker to replace a Lewandowski who has already given all his best in the Bavarian club. We will see how this soap opera develops, which everything indicates will last all summer.
