Formal movements have begun within the plans in America. The club announced the departure of Julián Quiñones to Saudi Arabia, which is why the team from the country’s capital will now move into the market for a replacement for the Mexican. Although before advancing for the attacker to take the place of the ‘panther’, the 15-time Liga MX champion team wants to strengthen other areas of the field, one of them containment.
Francisco Montes Fox Sports They report that in addition to the agreement for Cota, América and León have very advanced negotiations, about to be closed for the signing of Iván Rodríguez, better known as the ‘little boss’. Although at the moment the agreed figures are unknown or if the Mexican will enter into the negotiation for Salvador Reyes, the source indicates that the footballer is happy with the option of leaving for the nest and that is why his entourage is pushing for the signing to be closed as soon as possible. as soon as possible.
The arrival of Rodríguez to Jardine’s team could be the first move in the very possible departure of Richard Sánchez, who is not one hundred percent to the coach’s liking. In Coapa they appeal to the transfer of the Paraguayan to free up an untrained position in Mexico that can be used in another area of the field and with Iván’s signature to be closed, everything indicates that in America the goal will be met as set by the area of sports planning of Santiago Baños.
More news about the transfer market
#negotiations #América #León #Iván #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply