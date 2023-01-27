FC Barcelona has an exciting sports project ahead of it by the hand of Xavi Hernández that finally seems to be able to win titles. However, the financial problems remain, which has meant that the club has to give up some players to see if they can get them back for the squad or revalue them to get financial returns. We are going to review what situation each loanee is in this season.
With a purchase option set at 20 million euros, it seems unlikely that Milan will not try to reduce it to take Dest’s services permanently. The American had a difficult start to the season but since the World Cup ended he has been in five of the six games for the ‘rossoneri’, playing on the left flank with a changed leg.
It is likely that his future will keep him tied to Tottenham in 2023/24, since Barça’s defense is fully made in all its lines. At 27, he has played six of the eight games for the ‘spurs’ after the break, although the results have not accompanied him despite being a solid piece in the background.
Everything indicates that his future will remain in Portugal. Trincao is an essential piece for Sporting and since the season started again he has scored twice, which confirms his good moment in the Primeira Liga. Barça will keep 50% of their rights if the Portuguese activate their purchase option for seven million euros during the summer.
The international player with Morocco is being a great boost for Jagoba Arrasate’s team, achieving great performances such as the Cup quarterfinal, where he scored a great goal in extra time that allowed the Navarrese to stay alive in the competition. In addition, he has participated in seven of the eight commitments after the World Cup, which leaves a good feeling for him to return to the Spotify Camp Nou once his loan ends.
One of the possible successors of Sergio Busquets. Nico played 13 games for Gennaro Gattuso at Valencia while being important, but fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, which has kept him away from the pitch since the beginning of the year. He is expected to return in March.
Finally there is Samuel Umtiti. The defender has been regaining confidence and was leading the Italian defense, chaining several consecutive starts in Serie A. However, he was injured in the game against Hellas Verona, although it does not appear to be anything serious. It is likely that he will continue his sports career in the Italian team.
Fortune has not been kind to him since he joined Barcelona’s first team. His loan to Elche was seen as an opportunity to stand out and convince Xavi to include him in the next season. However, the attacking player was injured in training and will be out for three months, which does not bode well for his future. With a contract in force until 2024, everything indicates that he will be on the transfer market.
