Between this Sunday 20 and Wednesday 23 we will reach the end of the group stage of the Eurocup, where the first six, six seconds and the four best third parties will enter. A total of 16 teams will be distributed to configure the round of 16 as follows:
2nd A – 2nd B
1st A – 2nd C
1st C – 3rd D, E or F
1st B – 3rd A, D, E or F
2nd D – 2ndE
1st F – 3rd A, B or C
1st D – 2nd F
1st E – 3rd A, B, C or D
The first and second classified have no mystery. As their respective groups finish, they will go to a part of the table of those mentioned. More complicated to understand is the section of the best third parties, which influences four of the eight crosses of eighths.
As we can see in this table, the four best third parties will be distributed according to which groups they belong to. In the left column, in blue, we see the 15 possible combinations of the best third parties and how they would be distributed in each of them.
In the top row, the “W” stands for “winner”, or what is the same, the first of each group involved in the combinations. For example, if the four best third parties belong to groups A, B, C and D, the pairings would be the following:
Group B First vs Group A Third
First of Group C vs Third of Group D
First of Group E vs Third of Group B
First of Group F vs Third of Group C
In the same way, the reading will vary between the third parties according to what four they are, but the group leaders will remain fixed in the combinations.
