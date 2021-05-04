First voting hours at Elections of the Community of Madrid 2021. At 9 in the morning the polling stations opened, with the 100% of the 7,765 tables set up in the first minutes of the morning. After the first four hours of voting, participation is 28.44% (1,344,108 citizens). 2.26 more points at the same time, compared to the 2019 elections (26.18%, 1,243,909 votes). In the south zone it rises three points, in the northwest five points and in Madrid one point.

In the municipalities of less than 500 inhabitants, the participation has been 31.82%, 1.14 points higher than 2019. In those from 500 to 2,000, 32.22%, 1.52 points more. Between 2,000 and 10,000, 27.73%, 1.07 points more. In those from 10,000 to 50,000, 28.39%, 3.09 points more. In those from 50,000 to 250,000, 29.74%, 4.14 points more. Finally, in more than 250,000 inhabitants (Madrid capital), 27.50%, a 0, 87 points more.

In 77% of the polling stations, the waiting time to vote is less than 30 minutes. At 11:30 hours it was the moment of greatest influx. The waits will be reduced as the day progresses, they have informed in the press conference to present the data.

Madrid’s community



Candidates have already voted



Pablo Iglesias and Edmundo Bal were among the earliest leaders in going to the polls to exercise their right to vote. Candidates of United We Can and Citizens, respectively, they attended in the first hour of the elections. “Today the Madrilenians we celebrate our democracy in the best possible way: going to the polls to decide the future together “, said Bal, who has encouraged no Madrilenian stay at home and exercise your right to vote.

At this time of election day, the candidates of the main leaders have already voted. The only incident to highlight was the intervention of the Police to quell the protests of several Femen activists at the school where he was going to vote Rocío Monasterio (Vox). Meanwhile, Mónica García accompanied her father to the polls, as I had previously voted by mail.

Long lines during the morning

For the rest, the tonic during the first hours has been the long lines of people to access polling stations, produced in part due to measures against the coronavirus. “We apologize and be patient. The pandemic situation forces us to exercise extreme caution“, said the head of Communication of the Community of Madrid, Sandra Fernández, who has condemned a incident occurred in a school in Chamartín.

Meanwhile, the Popular candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked Madrilenians to go to the polls despite the queues to access the schools. “There are long lines and it fills us with pride. There is nothing more important. We ask that throughout the day, with patience, you go to vote“