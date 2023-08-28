Year after year, the UEFA Champions League is the most important tournament in the world and brings together the best teams in European football, which, in turn, have the best players in this sport. Manchester City was the one who kept the 2022/23 edition and managed to raise “la Orejona” for the first time in its history. Now, the 2023/24 season has already started with the preliminary phases and the draw is just around the corner since it will take place next Thursday, August 31.
More news and updates about the UEFA Champions League:
As we already know, 32 teams participate in the group stage, which are divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each, but these have two very clear specifications: teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage, nor can teams that they are in the same hype. The first to begin to be drawn are the members of BOMBO 1 who are known as the seeded heads.
Below we present all the classified teams but divided according to their respective drums:
|
DRUM 1
|
DRUM 2
|
DRUM 3
|
DRUM 4
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
REAL MADRID
|
SHAKHTAR DONETSK
|
REAL SOCIETY
|
SEVILLE
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
RB SALZBURG
|
CELTIC
|
BARCELONA
|
INTER DE MILAN
|
AC MILAN
|
NEWCASTLE
|
NAPOLI
|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
|
LAZIO
|
BERLIN UNION
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
ATLETICO MADRID
|
RED STAR
|
RC LENS
|
psg
|
RB LEIPZIG
|
(TO BE DEFINED)
|
(TO BE DEFINED)
|
BENFICA
|
port
|
(TO BE DEFINED)
|
(TO BE DEFINED)
|
FEYENOORD
|
ARSENAL
|
(TO BE DEFINED)
|
(TO BE DEFINED)
These spaces that remain to be defined will be known after the third phase of qualifying rounds that will end next Wednesday night. There are very interesting matches there, such as Rangers vs. PSV or Panathinaikos vs. Sporting Braga.
It should be noted that over the years, the draw for the group stage is key to determining the groups and there is always a famous “group of death” such as the one that had Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Barcelona the last season that ended with the culé team playing the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive season or even the one made up of Juventus, PSG and Benfica that caused the Italians to play in the second most important football tournament on the old continent.
What will be the dates on which the group stage of the 2023/24 season will be played?
Date 1: September 19/20, 2023
Date 2: October 3/4, 2023
Date 3: October 24/25, 2023
Date 4: November 7/8, 2023
Date 5: November 28/29, 2023
Date 6: December 12/13, 2023
#drums #UEFA #Champions #League #draw
Leave a Reply