The final stretch of all the Leagues in Europe is coming, and there are many teams that are still playing everything for everything. Below we break down each League and tell you how the situation is in each one of them.
It is being the most competitive League so far. Arsenal at the moment continue to lead the competition, but the snowball behind them is getting bigger and bigger. Manchester City lurks and they are four points away with one game less.
|
team and position
|
Points
|
Competition they will play
|
1 – Armory
|
74
|
Champions League
|
2-Manchester City
|
70
|
Champions League
|
3 – Manchester United
|
59
|
Champions League
|
4-Newcastle
|
56
|
Champions League
|
5-Tottenham
|
53
|
europa league
In LaLiga, Barcelona began to gain distance thanks to the lack of regularity of Real Madrid and at the moment they are eleven points behind. Atlético de Madrid arrives from behind strongly on the heels of the whites and in the European positions everything is yet to be decided:
|
team and position
|
Points
|
Competition they will play
|
1.-Barcelona
|
73
|
Champions League
|
2 – Real Madrid
|
62
|
Champions League
|
3 – Atletico Madrid
|
60
|
Champions League
|
4 – Royal Society
|
51
|
Champions League
|
5 – Betis
|
48
|
europa league
|
6 -Villarreal
|
47
|
Conference Classification
In Germany the classification table is still tight. Bayern Munich is only two points behind Borussia Dortmund and the European positions are hotter than ever. Criticism of his league for the terrible level in the Champions League does not stop in the German country.
|
team and position
|
Points
|
Competition they will play
|
1 – Bayern Munich
|
59
|
Champions League
|
2 – Borussia Dortmund
|
57
|
Champions League
|
3 – Union Berlin
|
52
|
Champions League
|
4 – RB Leipzig
|
51
|
Champions League
|
5 – Freiburg
|
fifty
|
europa league
|
6 – Leverkusen
|
44
|
Conference Classification
In Serie A, Napoli handed down a sentence several days ago and escaped 14 points from Lazio. They have the Scudetto in their pocket and the only morbidity there is at the moment is to see what will happen with Juventus. She was sanctioned with 15 points in the middle of the season and has managed to climb positions in the classification table. Right now she is seventh, four points behind Europe with one more game.
|
team and position
|
Points
|
Competition they will play
|
1 – Naples
|
75
|
Champions League
|
2 – Lazio
|
61
|
Champions League
|
3 – Rome
|
56
|
Champions League
|
4 – Milan
|
53
|
Champions League
|
5 – Inter
|
51
|
europa league
|
6 – Atalanta
|
48
|
Conference Classification
In Ligue 1, with seven days to go, PSG is still the team that leads the competition. Mbappé will achieve his goal of winning the domestic competition after yet another failure in the Champions League.
|
team and position
|
Points
|
Competition they will play
|
1 – PSG
|
72
|
Champions League
|
2 – Marseille
|
64
|
Champions League
|
3-Lens
|
63
|
Playoffs Champions
|
4 – Monaco
|
61
|
europa league
|
5 – Lille
|
55
|
Conference Classification
#classifications #major #European #Leagues
Leave a Reply