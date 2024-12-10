The final stretch of the year has come to an end with three blockbusters coinciding on the billboard. The animation of Moana 2 by Disney has exceeded the most optimistic forecasts, the musical Wicked is a phenomenon especially in American cinemas and the return of Ridley Scott to the arena of the coliseum with Gladiator II It is working wonderfully internationally. However, despite the good numbers, there is one of them who still does not have insurance that becomes profitable in its commercial exploitation in large theaters.

Of the three, the one that has been on the billboard for the shortest time, twelve days, is the one that has achieved the highest grossing. According to the data of Box Office Mojo, has amassed 600 million dollars in less than two weeks distributed, practically half and half, between what has entered the United States and the rest of the countries.

The budget of this Disney animated sequel It has been about 150 millionso in cinemas, once the parts that distributors take, for example, have been discounted, should raise more than 425 to make profits. So, objective accomplished.

Wicked It can also boast of having made viewers flock to theaters. In two and a half weeks (in most countries it premiered on Friday, November 22), accumulates 455.5 million dollars globally. But the blockbuster is achieving it above all in the United States with 320.5 million, 70.4 percent of its total collection.

Cost between 145 and 150 millionplus promotional costs, so to be profitable, just like Moana 2, should exceed 240 or 425 million. So it is already making profits only in its commercial exploitation in cinemas.

And let’s go with the Ridley Scott film. Gladiator IIsIt premiered in several countries on November 13 (in Spain on Friday the 15th and in the United States a week later, on Friday the 22nd). It is the one that has been on the bill the longest, three and a half weeks, and accumulates $368.4 million all over the world. But, the difference between what it is collecting in the United States and the rest of the countries is also considerable. 64 percent, that is, 235.7 million, corresponds to international collection and only the remaining 36 percent, 132.6, with that of American cinemas.

Is it going to be profitable? Of the three it is also the one with the largest budget. It is estimated that there has been an awful lot of 250 millionso it would require exceed 600. A figure that is still a little far away and he will need to trust that the coming weeks, with the addition of whether the Christmas holidays can continue to be favorable, the public does not turn its back. Right now, seeing its box office pace, at most it could reach 500 million.

