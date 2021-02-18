While in the return of the classes the Buenosairean schools drew attention to the sudden increase in the use of the free bicycle service, in a bordering municipality of the City of Buenos Aires They launch a free childcare system that seeks to promote the use of this alternative mode of transport, which with the pandemic took a new leap, also, in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Based on that impulse, the Commune of Tres de Febrero on Wednesday inaugurated a free bicycle nursery in the municipal beach of Caseros, a neuralgic place in the town. located between Juan Bautista Alberdi and Lisandro Medina streets,

The structure has capacity for 30 bicycles and works from 8 to 20 hours. During that 12-hour period, municipal employees receive those who need to leave their means of transport sheltered and indoors. The service is free: all that is required is a prior registration and, when leaving the bike, bring your own chain and lock.

It is essential to comply with the prior registration, since when registering the system issues a certificate that must be presented at the time of leaving the bike, along with the DNI.

Macrista mayor Diego Valenzuela was the first to leave his bicycle in the new nursery.

Once the person in charge confirms that the person is registered, they will be given a card with the location number and to remove it they must present the same card and the DNI. The occupation of places is done in order of arrival.

The online form that the Municipality asked for data such as email, name and surname, the age of the person requesting the place, ID and a contact telephone number. Also, information regarding the location and frequency of use; and indicate in which neighborhood of the 15 de Tres de Febrero the applicant lives

To organize the system, it is even asked to indicate how often the neighbor uses the bicycle, with a range that goes from one to every day of the week.

It is also requested to mark which are the localities of the Party that the neighbor visits the most cycling, and siralar what you use it for, where among the options is to go to work / study, recreationally, to do the shopping, to go out for a drink or it is to get together with family / friends.

Finally, you have to complete the question about how many members of the family use bicycles to get around and which localities the applicant believes is necessary to have nurseries, where the option of the 15 neighborhoods of the party is given, since it is planned to extend the initiative to the entire territory

The one from the Caseros beach, where the first to leave his bike was the macrista mayor Diego Valenzuela, it is the first of a total of 15 structures in total, although it has not yet been defined exactly in which places, something that will be influenced by the information given by neighbors when registering.

The municipality announced that they will give privilege to strategic places in the different towns of Tres de Febrero, where there is more movement of people, such as around train stations or shopping centers.