Jordi Alba: undisputed starter on the left wing. It contributes in the offensive incorporation.

Pedri: so far he has been a starter in both games. Good level, but cannot break lines.

Sergio Busquets: the captain, has been on sick leave due to covid-19. He will play against Slovakia again.

Antoine Griezmann: has played every minute. He scored the goal of his own against Hungary.

Ousmane Dembélé: he played one minute of the first game and thirty of the second. He revolutionized the match against Hungary, but got injured. He will be out for three months.

Clément Lenglet: he has not played a single minute.

Frenkie De Jong: the helm of the Netherlands. He has been a starter in all three games. In charge of the defense-attack transition. It has a very important role.

Memphis Depay: Barcelona’s new striker is unleashed. He has scored 2 goals and distributed 2 assists in 3 games.

Martin Braithwaite: he has played as a starting winger in all three games. It has gone unnoticed.

Lionel messi: The selection has been thrown on his back and stars in the best plays of his own. He scored a free-kick in the first game and assisted in the second.

Sergio Aguero: Kun played 10 minutes in the first game and one hour in the third. He did not play against Uruguay. Unnoticed.

Ronald Araújo: testimonial. He hasn’t stepped on the grass yet.

Emerson Royal: substitute for Alex Sandro, played six minutes against Peru.