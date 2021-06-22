Despite the bad season, Barcelona have sent a large number of players to play both the Eurocup and the America’s Cup. We analyze how the Blaugrana players are doing:
Spain is disappointing in the Eurocup. La Roja has played two games and tied the two. It depends on herself to go to the round of 16, but the feelings are not good.
Jordi Alba: undisputed starter on the left wing. It contributes in the offensive incorporation.
Pedri: so far he has been a starter in both games. Good level, but cannot break lines.
Sergio Busquets: the captain, has been on sick leave due to covid-19. He will play against Slovakia again.
France is already qualified for the round of 16. They won the first match against Germany and drew against Hungary in the second. He will play to maintain the lead against Portugal.
Antoine Griezmann: has played every minute. He scored the goal of his own against Hungary.
Ousmane Dembélé: he played one minute of the first game and thirty of the second. He revolutionized the match against Hungary, but got injured. He will be out for three months.
Clément Lenglet: he has not played a single minute.
The Netherlands has advanced to the round of 16 leading with nine points. Three wins in three games. It is one of the most entertaining teams of the Eurocup.
Frenkie De Jong: the helm of the Netherlands. He has been a starter in all three games. In charge of the defense-attack transition. It has a very important role.
Memphis Depay: Barcelona’s new striker is unleashed. He has scored 2 goals and distributed 2 assists in 3 games.
Denmark started badly and reached the last bottom day with 0 points. He beat Russia and has qualified with 3 points as second.
Martin Braithwaite: he has played as a starting winger in all three games. It has gone unnoticed.
Argentina is the group leader with 2 wins and 1 draw. The albiceleste is solid and convinces, re-enters the pools to be champion.
Lionel messi: The selection has been thrown on his back and stars in the best plays of his own. He scored a free-kick in the first game and assisted in the second.
Sergio Aguero: Kun played 10 minutes in the first game and one hour in the third. He did not play against Uruguay. Unnoticed.
Uruguay has not started the Copa América well. The Charruas have lost against Argentina and tied against Chile.
Ronald Araújo: testimonial. He hasn’t stepped on the grass yet.
Brazil, current champion of the Copa América, sets the pace in the competition. Two games, two wins.
Emerson Royal: substitute for Alex Sandro, played six minutes against Peru.
