Wednesday, November 9, 2022
How are promotions to A defined this year? Chicó, with the first option

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
0

Boyacá Chicó

Boyacá Chicó, champion of the B in the first semester.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Boyacá Chicó, champion of the B in the first semester.

Four teams have options to reach the first division this year.

Boyaca Chico Y Atletico Huila they will play the final of the second semester in the promotion tournament, but the road to A still has several steps. This will be the definition of the teams that will replace Cortuluá and Patriotas, who lost the category, in the first division.

The regulation of the B establishes that there are two tournaments and that the winners will face each other for the first promotion. Boyacá Chicó was already crowned in the first semester and awaits a rival.

There could be a double duel between Chicó and Huila

The chessboards and Huila must define the winner of the second tournament. If the winner is Huila, he will have to play Chicó again, in the annual final. But if those from Tunja get the title, they will ascend directly.

Nestor Craviotto, DT of Huila.

Photo:

Courtesy of Dimayor

Two other teams are still waiting for what happens in the first duel between Boyacá Chicó and Huila. If the chessmen lose both finals, they still have the option of playing a playoff for the second promotion, against the first of the reclassification of the year, which is

Quindío and Fortaleza, waiting for what happens in the finals

On the other hand, if Chicó wins the semi-annual final and, therefore, the promotion, the definition of the second team that will reach A will come from a double match between the first two of the reclassification, taking out the checkers. That duel would be between Deportes Quindío and Fortress.

The semi-annual final was initially scheduled for November 9-12, but will likely be run one day to give the finalists three nights off. The annual final will be played on November 16 and 19 and the playoffs are scheduled for November 23 and 26.

However, if Chicó manages to win the tournament in the second semester, there will be no annual final and the playoff between Quindío and Fortaleza will take place on November 16 and 19.

SPORTS

