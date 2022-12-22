One of the news that has caused a stir in recent weeks is the possible signing of Luis Suarez with Blue Cross. The striker who ended his contract with Nacional de Uruguayand who played the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with Uruguay, would be close to becoming the ‘bomb’ for the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
How are the negotiations going?
Although it is true that there is a real and millionaire offer by the Machine for the ‘Gunslinger’, the player’s agent has not yet spoken about it, neither to approve nor to reject.
This situation has created uncertainty among cement fans and high command, since they do not know if Luis Suarez will end up saying yes.
And the situation has become complicated, since at the last minute the Guild from Brazil has already raised his hand to take over his services. He was the president of the South American team himself, paulo caleffiwho revealed interest in Suárez, although he does not know if the signing will take place.
“What I can make clear to Gremio fans, also because of the responsibility we have in handling this, not to let it become a soap opera, as happened a while ago with another Uruguayan player (Cavani), is that this situation (de la Suárez) will have a conclusion this week, either on one side or the other”he asserted.
The economic proposal of Cruz Azul to Suárez is filtered
On the other hand, in recent days the amount that Blue Cross has offered to exBarcelona to convince him to sign. According to various Mexican media, those from La Noria have offered a salary of 280 thousand dollars monthlysame as in national currency are around 5.6 million Mexican pesos.
Also, per year Luis Suarez would be receiving a figure that oscillates between 3.3 million dollarsaround 67.2 million pesos.
Luis Suárez ready for the December dates
For now, Luis Suarez He has already arrived at Lionel Messi’s house to spend the holidays in the company of his loved ones. Quite possibly, it is expected that at the end of Christmas his decision on which team to play was confirmed. In 90min we will continue reporting.
