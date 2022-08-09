In mid-June, FC Barcelona received a license from its compromising partner to activate mechanisms that would allow it to straighten out its suffering economy. All these operations involve a significant risk, since it is about selling assets or mortgaging future income, but Joan Laporta had no choice but to make this risky bet in order to restore the institution that was so affected in the last directive that he had for leader to Josep María Bartomeu.
In total, FC Barcelona has activated four economic strategies, four levers that have allowed it to restructure the debt and better adjust the wage bill, which has been a matter of great concern for Barça in recent years. What are those levers? We review them.
The first lever was executed on June 30, raising Barcelona to 207.5 million euros. In exchange, he donated 10% of the audiovisual rights for the next 25 years to the US investment fund Sixth Street.
A short time later, Joan Laporta announced the activation of the second lever. Imitating the first formula, the club sold a further 15% of its audiovisual rights to Sixth Street over the next 25 years. The amount received this time, which was not officially announced, was between 300 and 400 million euros.
Laporta also had to resort to the sale of the club’s business, not just a temporary transfer of rights, given that the transfer of audiovisual rights was not enough to sign all the new first team players. Thus, on August 1 he announced the transfer of 25% of the rights of the Barça studio to Socios.com in exchange for 100 million euros.
Laporta was also forced to activate a fourth lever. This is the sale of another 24.5% of the Barça studio to the GDA Luma fund in exchange for another 100 million euros.
