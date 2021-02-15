4 february Vladimir Putin signed a document specifying 20 performance indicators for governors. Among them are citizens’ confidence in the authorities, demography (the population of the region and life expectancy), the level of poverty and education, the rate of growth of wages and the construction of new housing. This is not the first such list of indicators. The previous one was approved in 2017 and consisted of 15 points.

As told Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry PeskovOn the basis of this list, the authorities make decisions about the necessary support for the regions or the elimination of any gaps, and “the governor himself gets the opportunity to assess his electoral potential before the elections.” The rating system has been gradually improving over the years, he added.