Ciro Immobile and little Martina are finally home: on Sunday they were involved in an accident with a tram

Fortunately the scare passed for Cyrus Immobile and for his daughter Martina, who had been involved in a serious road accident in Rome on Sunday morning. Both returned home, a little beat up, but overall in good condition. The Lazio captain wanted to thank everyone for the closeness shown in these difficult days and the hospital staff who took care of them.

It was the early hours of last Sunday morning when the striker from Lazio and the Italian national team, Ciro Immobile, was involved in a serious car accident.

Him and his daughter Martina they were aboard the champion’s Land Rover and, as they were crossing the Matteotti bridge, they were hit by a moving tram.

The car it was completely destroyed at the front from the middle of the city and the tram itself went off the rails.

So much the fright for Ciro, who together with his little girl was transported to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for the investigations and due care.

Property reported a trauma distortive of vertebral column and the fracture of a rib. The little one is also battered, but fortunately she has never been in serious danger.

Cyrus was resigned on Tuesdaywhile Martina returned home yesterday.

Ciro Immobile’s post

Credit: ciroimmobile17 – Instagram

As soon as the whole family found themselves at home, safe and sound, the Biancoceleste striker wanted calm down and thank everyone publicly. Here are the words of Ciro Immobile:

Thank you for all the messages full of love you have sent us and above all thanks to the doctors and nurses who have done everything possible to make us feel good these days. We can say the worst is over we just want to forget and move on and thank God for protecting my girls, me and everyone involved ❤️

In the meantime, they continue investigations to clarify the dynamics of the accident and identify the responsibility of the accident.

Three witnesses they contacted Ciro’s lawyer saying that the attacker passed with the green. Testimonies that match those of the building himself, who said that he passed with the green light and that he was not traveling at more than 50 km/h.

For its part, the driver of the tram told that he too passed with the green. The authorities will try to clarify everything.