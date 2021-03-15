While vaccination against COVID-19 is in full swing, social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they have stepped up their fight against misinformation which is intended to weaken confidence in vaccines. But problems abound.

For years, the same platforms allowed anti-vaccine propaganda to flourish, so now those views are hard to end. And its efforts to eliminate other types of misinformation about COVID-19 – often with fact-checking, informational labels, and other containment measures – they have been painfully slow.

Twitter, for example, announced this month that eliminate dangerous falsehoods about vaccines, in the same way it has done with conspiracy theories and misinformation related to COVID. But since April 2020, it has removed a total of 8,400 tweets spreading disinformation about COVID, a tiny fraction of the flood of falsehoods about the pandemic that popular users with millions of followers tweet daily, critics say.

“As long as they do not take action, lives are lost”said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center to Counter Digital Hate, a watchdog group. In December, the nonprofit found that 59 million accounts across all social platforms follow anti-vaccine propaganda spreaders, many of whom are hugely popular disinformation super-spreaders.

An anti-vaccine march in Colorado, United States. AP Photo

However, efforts to crack down on vaccine misinformation lead to accusations of censorship and prompting some broadcasters to adopt stealth tactics to avoid being eliminated.

“It’s a tough situation because we’ve been letting this go for a long time,” says Jeanine Guidry, an adjunct professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who studies social media and health information. “People who use social media he has been able to share what he wanted for almost a decade. “

The Associated Press identified more than a dozen pages Facebook and Instagram accounts that collectively boast millions of followers and have made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine or discouraged people from getting it. Some of those pages have been around for years.

Of the more than 15 pages Identified by NewsGuard, a technology company that analyzes the credibility of websites, about half remain active on Facebook, according to AP.

One of those pages, The truth about cancer, has more than a million followers on Facebook after years of publishing unsubstantiated suggestions that vaccines could cause autism or damage children’s brains. The page was identified in November by NewsGuard as a “super-spreader of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.”

The page recently stopped posting about vaccines and the coronavirus. Now he recommends people to subscribe to his newsletter and visit his website as a way to avoid the supposed “censorship”.

Facebook said it was taking “aggressive measures to fight misinformation in all of our apps by removing millions of pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook and Instagram during the pandemic. “” Research shows that one of the best ways to encourage acceptance of vaccines is about showing people accurate and reliable information, so we have connected 2 billion people with resources from health authorities and launched a global information campaign, “the company said in a statement.

Facebook too has banned advertisements that advise against vaccines and said it has added warning labels to more than 167 million additional content about COVID-19 thanks to its network of fact-checking partners. (The Associated Press is one of Facebook’s partners that verifies data.)

YouTube, which generally avoids the same kind of analysis as its social media peers despite being a source of misinformation, claimed to have deleted more than 30,000 videos since October, when it began banning false claims about COVID-19 vaccines. Since February 2020, it has removed more than 800,000 videos related to dangerous or misleading information about the coronavirus, YouTube spokeswoman Elena Hernández said.

However, before the pandemic, social media platforms had done little to stamp out misinformation, said Andy Pattison, manager of digital solutions at the World Health Organization. In 2019, as a measles outbreak hit the Pacific Northwest and left dozens dead in American Samoa, Pattison pleaded with big tech companies to strive to tighten the rules referred to misinformation about vaccines because he feared it could exacerbate the outbreak, but was unsuccessful.

It was only when COVID-19 hit hard that many of those tech companies began to listen. Now Pattison meets weekly with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to discuss trends seen on their platforms and policies to watch out for.

“When it comes to misinformation about vaccines, the really frustrating thing is that this has been around for years“says Pattison.

The recipients of these campaigns tend to adapt quickly. Some accounts intentionally misspelled words, such as “vackseen” or “v @ x”, to circumvent the prohibitions. Other pages use subtler messages, images, or memes to hint that vaccines are unsafe or even deadly.

“When you die after the vaccine, you die from everything except the vaccine,” said a meme on an Instagram account with more than 65,000 followerss. The post hinted that the government is hiding the deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are a fine line between freedom of expression and the weakening of the scientific data, “Pattison said. Disinformation broadcasters, he said,” learn the rules and dance right on the edge, all the time.

Twitter said it is continually reviewing its rules in the context of COVID-19 and changing them based on expert advice. Earlier this month, he added a recidivism policy threatening bans on those who repeatedly divulge misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

However, manifestly false information about COVID-19 continues to appear. Earlier this month, several articles circulating the Internet claimed that Pfizer’s vaccine had “killed” more Israeli elderly who had been vaccinated than those who had died from COVID-19 itself. One such article, posted on an anti-vaccine website, was shared nearly 12,000 times on Facebook, which this month led to a peak of nearly 40,000 mentions of “vaccine deaths” on social platforms and the Internet, according to an analysis by media intelligence company Zignal Labs.

Medical experts highlight a study carried out in the real world that shows a strong correlation between vaccination and the reduction of cases of severe illness from COVID-19 in Israel. The country’s Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine has “sharply” reduced the rate of deaths and hospitalizations.

As the United States’ vaccine supply increases, immunization efforts will soon shift from targeting a limited endowment to the most vulnerable populations to delivering as many vaccines as possible to as many people as possible. That means dealing with a third of the country’s population that says he will not or probably will not be vaccinated, according to a February AP-NORC survey.

“Vaccine doubts and misinformation could be a big obstacle to getting you vaccinated a sufficient number of inhabitants to end the crisis, “said Lisa Fazio, a psychology professor at Vanderbilt University.

Some health officials and academics believe that social platform efforts are helpful, at least on the margins. What is not clear is to what extent they can affect the problem.

“If someone believes that the COVID vaccine is harmful and feels responsible for communicating it to their friends and family … you will find a way to do it “, Guidry said.

And some still blame business models that they say drive platforms to deliver misinformation about the coronavirus that is attractive yet false for advertising profit.

When the Center to Counter Digital Hate recently studied the crossover between different types of disinformation and hate speech, it found that Instagram tended to favor the cross-pollination of disinformation through its algorithm. Instagram could feed an account that followed a conspiratorial QAnon site with more posts from, say, white nationalists or anti-vaccine people.

“Things continue to be allowed to disintegrate due to an undifferentiated mix of misinformation and information on their platforms,” ​​said Ahmed, the center’s CEO.

Barbara Ortutay and Amanda Seitz. AP Agency