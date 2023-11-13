América is by far the favorite of the Liga MX to win the title in the month of December, however, those from Coapa cannot lower their level or lose the floor, as it would not be the first time that the club is considered the better than the rest and in the end, they become a failure. Whatever happens with those in the country’s capital at the end of the year, the board is preparing a possible clean-up of the squad with the goal of opening spaces for more and better quality players.
Óscar Jiménez is looking for a way to receive a renewal offer from the club to continue living in Mexico City with his family, however, this seems complex, almost impossible, since in America they value signing a top goalkeeper who He really is a competition for Malagón, not just a substitute, in addition, the return of the young Fernando Tapia will take place in January.
Miguel Layún began the cleanup with his retirement. Not having a renewal offer, the player opted to finish his career before looking for a new team. In the same way, the departure of Sebastián Cáceres is progressing and seems inevitable, his destiny is in Europe, the player, his agent and the Coapa board know it. The capitalians are going to sign a Mexican left back this winter, so either Salvador Reyes or Luis Fuentes will leave the club. He is the second one who has the most options to leave, because although he has shown much more than Salvador, his age and his contractual condition make his release much easier. Néstor Araujo, if the defender who tried to force his exit and ended up injured, is another man who can conclude his cycle in January, but now not because of his own cause, but because of the club’s desire.
We consider Santiago Naveda as the first midfield man who will be out, he does not exist for André Jardine, which is why, whether inside or outside of Mexico, on loan or sold, the still young Mexican will surely have a new home. Richard Sánchez confirmed his renewal with América, does this guarantee his continuity? In the least. In Coapa they are looking to free up places for those not born in Mexico and the Guaraní, today Jardine’s substitute, has everything to be left out of the squad, the board does consider his departure.
Same case as Naveda, Arturo Martínez ‘mozumbito’ must knock on some door, today, at 21 years old and with little prestige, he has no way of competing with the superstars that América has in attack. Furthermore, there is the case of Leo Suárez, who has gone from strength to strength, to the point of losing his place again today with Zendejas. As we have already informed you, in Coapa they want to release at least 3 foreign places, one from the Cáceres delivery, the second from Richard Sánchez and the third is the one that the Argentine winger has today, who is experiencing his last matches in the country’s capital.
