In a match in which the fear of not losing was stronger than the desire to win, Tigers and America They tied 1-1 in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the final for the Apertura 2023. The azulcremas went ahead through the maximum penalty, with a goal from Henry Martin. Tigres, for its part, tied the score through a dead ball, with an accurate header by Ozziel Herrera.
Everything will be defined on the Azteca stadium field. Both teams will take the field with the obligation to win to become champions, whether in regular time, in aggregate or from the eleven steps, as it is fair to remember that in the final there is no tie-breaking criterion.
While it is true that the greatness of América does not leave room for compromise, even less in the final stages, deep down it is well known that not losing, playing away, is always a good result, since the Azteca stadium will play its match in the return duel.
There have been four occasions in which América has tied its first leg matches for the Mexican championship. The balance works in their favor, because after drawing 1-1 against Tecos, in 2005, they emerged champions at the Azteca stadium. The same thing happened against Cruz Azul in 2013 and 2018; Not so when facing Tigres, in 2016, when they tied the first leg 1-1 and fell in a penalty shootout in the second leg.
