For a long time it was nothing more than an aspiration, perhaps a utopia: to cure someone with the HIV virus. Anne Wensing (51) of UMC Utrecht and her team are leading a major international study and have shown that it is possible. The German HIV patient Marc (53) has now been officially declared cured. ,,That we can say: guys, it worked. Yes, that’s it for a while…. one thing.”
Emma Thies
Latest update:
5:14 pm
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Anne #team #coresponsible #breakthrough #HIV #longer #miracle #cure
Leave a Reply