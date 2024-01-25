Buying gives pleasure. Our hormones wake up when we find that irresistible bargain in the sales. Or when we investigate to acquire that garment we have fallen in love with. Following this dynamic, little by little, we accumulate things that we do not enjoy. We are moved by a consumerism, often silent, that controls us, that makes us feel good if we buy something, even if it remains dead in a drawer. Evangelina Himitian and Soledad M. Vallejos, two Argentine journalists from the newspaper The nation, they explored the relationship they had with things. They agreed not to acquire anything for a year. They made logical exceptions: food and the products necessary for cleaning. The rest would avoid it, even the hairdresser. They would not accept any material gifts and would be austere with spending on restaurants or trips. The idea was not to save money, but to disengage from the consumption mechanism that traps us. What began with a bet between two friends became a viral phenomenon that united hundreds of people to live apart from consumption. They conquered the challenge and published a book: Desire consumed (Penguin Random House, 2017). That experience transformed them and, seven years later, the change is still valid in their lives.

We know that it is not highly recommended to go shopping when we have had a bad day, nor to go to the supermarket when we are hungry. Emotional states condition our decisions. Oxytocin levels, the so-called pleasure hormone, decrease when something has not gone as expected. Unconsciously, we try to recover the lost oxytocin by giving ourselves something in return: a treat, a drink or a purchase. This is how we compensate, even though it is not the most advisable thing for our pocketbook or for our health. Testosterone also comes into play in the purchasing process. If we acquire certain assets, we feel more powerful and our testosterone levels rise. This process happens long before we realize it.

The mechanism is activated before we can even caress what we so want to acquire: the greatest peak of pleasure in our brain does not occur when we wear that jacket for the first time. It happens much earlier: when the object appears in our mind, when we desire it, we look for it or, simply, we observe it in a shop window. This mechanism is independent of gender: both men and women succumb to its charm. In order not to fall into its arms and decide in a more sensible way, we need to identify it in ourselves and activate our conscious mind. Before paying, we can take a few seconds and ask ourselves a question: am I buying it because I really need it or because it is part of this wheel of well-being?

The goal is not to stop shopping or indulge in a minimalist life. There's no need. The challenge is to change our perception of consumption. Make better use of what we already have at home. Develop exchange chains between friends or neighbors. Learn to be more creative with what already exists. And, above all, be aware of what lies behind excessive consumption and the price we pay as a society. As the authors mentioned in our recent conversation: “A cotton t-shirt requires 300 liters of water and there are people who do not even have that basic resource.”

When we stop succumbing to the mechanism of pleasure, we manage to modify it. The path is easier if we have allies. We can embark on this project with someone, sharing the challenge and celebrating each week's successes without having to spend a euro. Thus, little by little, you begin to enjoy simple things and intangible experiences. We are not as vulnerable to sales or promotions. Our drawers and cabinets gain more oxygen, less load. And at the end of all, we learn to live without so many things, without so many complications. We are freer and we have space to enjoy what is really important, which, as we well know, cannot be bought with money.

The “goodbye 10” technique or how to get rid of what does not give us happiness

To keep the essentials, Himitian and Vallejos propose that we get rid of 10 household objects daily. It can be something small, like an ornament that we don't quite like or that piece of clothing that doesn't fit us so well. Like this daily. If we live with someone, it involves collective work, where the jurisdiction of the objects is even defined and what is the best way to let go. When it becomes a habit, we go through every last drawer where we store forgotten things.