THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:15



The Institute for the Elderly and Social Services offers in its thermalism program trips of between 10 and 12 days to spas throughout Spain. Neither more nor less than 192,000 places at prices ranging between 210 and 500 euros for these trips that include full board and basic thermal treatments, in addition to all kinds of attention such as a medical examination upon arrival, treatment follow-up, leisure activities and free time free and tourist insurance policy.

The deadline to register for the shifts that will be available from September to December ends on Saturday, May 14. After that date, pensioners will only be able to access a waiting list that will cover the possible vacancies that remain due to resignations or other reasons. They can register until October 30. To apply for one of the places in the program, you must select four spa or autonomous community options, as well as the travel time depending on the days.

The requirements to access the thermalism program consist, first of all, of being Spanish residents in one of these situations: retired pensioner or permanent disability; widow’s pensioner aged 55 or over; pensioner for other concepts or recipient of unemployment benefits with 60 years or more; or a Social Security beneficiary who is 65 years of age or older.

Those who access a place must be able to fend for themselves, need the requested thermal treatments and reach the score to access one of the spas, according to the scale. Spaniards residing abroad can also participate, provided they receive a Social Security pension or are beneficiaries and are of the aforementioned age. Places can also be awarded to companions (spouse or partner), without meeting the requirements, and also to children with disabilities equal to or greater than 45% when they stay in the same room as the parents.

To make the request, the official form must be formalized with the declaration responsible for personal data and be submitted by electronic means through the Imserso electronic headquarters or also in the different offices that it has distributed throughout the country, as well as in the designated bodies. by the autonomous communities to assume the functions of Imserso.