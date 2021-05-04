J Balvin: the boy from Medellin is the documentary that will show unpublished aspects of the life of the popular Colombian reggaeton singer. The artist announced the launch of the production in September 2020, which generated excitement among his legion of fans.

The interpreter, whose first name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, recently expressed himself on his social networks about the premiere: “I grew up in Medellín, in a middle-class house, with one foot in two worlds: my rich friends saw me as poor and my poor friends saw me as rich. (…) I dreamed of becoming a star, but I knew that I had to work hard to achieve it ”.

This movie is directed by Matthew Heineman, who was nominated for an Oscar 2016 in the category of best documentary for Cartel land. Find out below when, where and how to watch online the long-awaited production about the singer of hits like “Rojo” and “Tu venno”.

When does J Balvin: the boy from Medellin premiere?

J Balvin: the boy from Medellin opens this Friday May 7.

What is the J Balvin documentary about?

According to the synopsis, the production follows the urban singer “as he prepares for the most important concert of his career: a sold-out show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.”

Where to see J Balvin: the Boy from Medellin? social events that were unleashed in Colombia during November 2019, which “forced the musician to debate with himself the responsibility he has as an artist to his country and to his legions of fans around the world.”

Another theme that will be reflected in this work is the interpreter’s struggle against anxiety and depression. “José’s strength and openness in talking about his struggles with mental health was what attracted me to making this movie. I was honored that José gave us intimate access to this important moment in his life, ”said Matthew Heineman, director of the film.

J Balvin: The Boy from Medellin premieres on May 7. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Where to see J Balvin: the boy from Medellin?

You can watch the documentary on the life of J Balvin through the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch J Balvin’s documentary for free on Amazon?

While Amazon Prime Video is a paid streaming service, it also offers its new subscribers a 30-day free trial. After that, the platform will charge a monthly payment of S / 16.99.

Watch the trailer for J Balvin: the boy from Medellin