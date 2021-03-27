Godzilla vs. Kong, in addition to being one of the most anticipated films of the year, carries a power struggle that fans of these characters have been waiting for since the film’s trailer was released. However, the debut of this Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment film has been delayed since 2020, with up to four release dates.

Nevertheless, It will be available in theaters in the United States from March 31 . The same in some Latin American countries, such as Mexico, a country in which Godzilla vs. Kong premiered on March 24. Even so, this hybrid launch in the United States (since it can be seen in theaters and on HBO Max), is not the same in all countries.

In Mexico and Latin America, the premiere will only be in theaters, since HBO Max does not have a signal until next June.

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong without HBO Max subscription?

Since you can’t see Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America by HBO Max, since the signal will be effective from June 2021, the countries that have enabled movie theaters are Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Paraguay.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong in Argentina: March 26th

Godzilla vs. Kong in Mexico: March 24th

Godzilla vs. Kong in Colombia: March 25th

Godzilla vs. Kong in Chile: April 15

Godzilla vs. Kong in Ecuador: March 26th

Godzilla vs. Kong in Paraguay: March 26th

Godzilla vs. Kong in the United States: March 31st.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released in theaters?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens in theaters in the following countries: Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and the United States.

How long will Godzilla vs. Kong?

The movie Godzilla vs. Kong has a duration, according to Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, of 113 minutes .

Cast Godzilla vs. Kong

Alexander Skarsgard

Millie Bobby Brown

Kaylee Hottle!

Rebecca hall

Brian Tyree Henry

Shun oguri

eiza Gonzalez

Julian Dennison

Kyle chandler

Demian Bichir

Danai Gurira.

Godzilla vs. Kong