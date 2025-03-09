This week, specifically at dawn from Thursday 13 to Friday, March 14, an eclipse can be seen in Spain that will lead to the phenomenon known as ‘Blood Moon’.

In our country the eclipse can be seen partially and in its final phase. The phenomenon will begin the night of March 13 and will reach its maximum point of the March 14 at 07:54 in the morning (Peninsular time).

Will be more visible in Canary Islands, Ceuta, Melilla and much of the center and west of Spain, While in the Balearic Islands and the Mediterranean aspect, it can be seen partially.

Experts expect the eclipse to have a Approximate duration of about five hours. The totality phase, that is, the one in which the moon will be completely covered, will last more than an hour.

The moon becomes reddish (Hence his nickname), because the longest waves of light are filtered, precisely in red and orange tones, and the shortest wavelengths are blocked, such as blue and violet.

The following eclipse will be seen between September 7 and 8, and will be visible from Europe, Russia, Asia, Australia, Africa and Antarctica.