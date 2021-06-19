Luca, Pixar’s new animated film work has just been released worldwide and fans of the seventh art can now enjoy it on different devices using the busy streaming.

In the following note we will tell you the details of the film and how you can see the funny and emotional film from today with adults and children.

What is Luca from Pixar about?

“Luca is set in a town on the Italian coast and tells the story of a teenager who spends an unforgettable summer full of adventures together with his new friend Alberto. But they both keep a secret that could spoil the party: they are actually two sea monsters from the bottom of the ocean! “, Dictates the synopsis published by Disney Plus.

The idea of ​​the film has its roots in the childhood of the director of the film, Enrico Casarosa, and his adventures with his friend Alberto (the same name as Luca’s best friend, as a tribute). The rare and unlikely but ultimately endearing friendship of the Italian duo contains certain metaphors for the filmmaker’s personal experiences.

Where to watch the movie Luca online?

Luca is a production of Disney-Pixar and is available exclusively through the Disney Plus streaming platform, so you need an active subscription to this service to enjoy it.

Can I watch Luca for free on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus It has different types of subscription, but if you are new to the platform, you can access a seven-day free trial period to its entire catalog of movies and series, including Luca. Remember that after that week, the cost of the service will be S / 25.90.

Trailer of Luca in Disney Plus

In case you haven’t seen the Luca trailer, we leave it here below. Remember that you can already see it today through Disney Plus in Latin America.