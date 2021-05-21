After canceling its face-to-face editions for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glastonbury Festival returns this Saturday, May 22 with an unpublished virtual version.

The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, commonly abbreviated as Glastonbury, is a performing arts event, whose first realization dates from the year 1970. It is known for its extensive posters where greater importance is given to the most recognized musical acts in the world, as well as dance, comedy, theater, circus, cabaret and other expressions.

However, for this year only eight artists were hired, among which the groups Coldplay and Idles stand out, as well as the musicians Damon Albarn and Jorja Smith.

When is Glastonbury 2021?

Unlike previous editions in which the festival lasted more than one day, Glastonbury 2021 will consist of a single five-hour concert that will take place this Saturday, May 22. The recital will be broadcast from the traditional location of Worthy Farm, Somerset, and without the presence of an audience.

Glastonbury 2021 will not have an audience, unlike previous events.

What time to see Glastonbury 2021 in my country?

The Live at Worthy Farm event will be broadcast in four different time zones around the world. The second signal, corresponding to Latin America and eastern North America, will begin at the following times:

5.00 pm – Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica

6.00 pm – Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

7.00 pm – Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile

8.00 pm – Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina.

Meanwhile, Spain, which belongs to the first signal (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), will be able to view the event from 8:00 pm (peninsular time) and 7:00 pm (Canary time).

However, users will be able to purchase their tickets to enjoy the show in any time zone, depending on what best suits their times.

How to watch Glastonbury 2021 live stream?

This year, the only way to see the entire Glastonbury show will be to buy a ticket. In past editions, the online transmission was in charge of the BBC chain. However, since there will be no public or product sales, the collection of tickets will be the only income for the production of the recital.

Tickets for the virtual concert can be obtained on its official website: worthyfarm.live. Seven days before the festival, people who have obtained their ticket will receive an email with the link to follow the transmission. The organization indicated that the concert will not be able to be seen again after its realization.

Will Glastonbury 2021 broadcast on TV?

Usually, most of the festival’s biggest performances were broadcast on the BBC channels. However, this 2021 the only way to follow the event will be by getting a ticket. In addition, the date of Glastonbury 2021 collides with the grand final of Eurovision, one of the most prominent television contests of that chain.

However, it is not ruled out that the highlights may be available on the show’s official YouTube platform.

Who will perform at Glastonbury 2021?

Compared to the classic posters with more than 50 names distributed in three stages, this edition will have a lineup made up of eight artists or groups and a special guest.

This 2021, the British pop rock band Coldplay tops the list, which will present an exclusive 45-minute show. Damon Albarn, the former Blur vocalist and creator of the eclectic virtual group Gorillaz, also stands out.

Coldplay will be one of the great attractions of Glastonbury 2021.

Likewise, it highlights the inclusion of the set of postpunk and posthardcore Idles, which had an scheduled date for March 31, 2020 in Peru; however, this presentation was canceled due to the outbreak of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

Another name that stands out is that of Jorja Smith, the young British R&B singer-songwriter who has collaborations with artists like Drake and Kali Uchis in her repertoire.

You can check out the full list below:

Coldplay

Haim

Jorja smith

Idles

Kano

Wolf alice

Michael Kiwanuka

Damon Albarn

George ezra

Roisin murphy

Glastonbury Festival hours 2021.

