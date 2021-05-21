It’s been a good couple of years since Zack snyder did not direct a movie outside the DC Extended Universe. The last time the director was involved in a movie outside of superheroes was in 2014, when he took on the role of producer on the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire.

However, having finished (for the moment) his cycle with the capes and suits, the director returns to take reins on his own and at the hands of Netflix with his new zombie film, Army of the Dead.

In the following lines we tell you all the details about its plot, protagonists, how to see it online, as well as other curiosities.

Army of the Dead Synopsis

“After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the final bet, venturing into the quarantine zone to achieve the biggest heist ever attempted,” explains the synopsis of Army of the dead.

The trailer (which we show you below) suggests that this is not a typical zombie film, because this time the visionary director proposes intelligent and coordinated beings, as well as dead animals that will give more than one concern to the protagonists.

Zack snyder He has said that this is the funniest movie he has ever directed, so fans who have followed him for a long time and admire his vision can expect good things from his latest work.

Army of the Dead Protagonists

Next, we leave you the complete list of the cast that brings renowned figures such as Dave Bautista, who is the protagonist in this film and others such as the Mexican Ana de la Reguera.

Dave Bautista as Scott

Ella Purnell as Kate

Ana de la Reguera as María Cruz

Theo rossi as Burt Cummings

Huma qureshi as Geeta

Hiroyuki sanad to like Bly Tanaka

Garret dillahunt as Martin

Raul Castillo as Mikey Guzmán

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Nora arnezeder as Lilly (The Coyote)

Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter

Samantha win as Chambers

Richard Cetrone as Zeus

Where to watch Army of the Dead online

Army of the dead (The army of the dead), is already available through the Netflix streaming platform, where it premiered today, May 21, 2021.

You can enjoy it in both Spanish and English with subtitles in both languages. In addition, it has a special of half an hour behind the scenes that shows how the film was recorded and that can be seen through the same medium.

First reviews of Army of the Dead

This is not the first zombie movie directed by Snyder, who in 2004 directed what is now considered his best film, Dawn of the Dead (remake of the cult film of George A. Romero 1978), which curiously was written by the well-known James Gunn.

Thus, when it was announced that Zack would once again give free rein with the zombies, a high expectation was created on the part of the audience, who for almost 10 years could only see him in trouble and controversy with DC.

The reviews that various media have obtained vary between good, bad and fair. Below we leave you the most outstanding ones.

“An elegant, grandiose, muscular yet conventional popcorn show that has something for almost everyone.” Owen gleiberman on Variety .

“It’s very much a Zack Snyder production: unwieldy but absorbing, awash in crushing violence, forced dialogue, ridiculous versions bordering on the sublime (hello, Cranberries), and a double-minded political subtext.” Justin chang on Los Angeles Times .

“The energy and inventiveness on display at every level, not to mention the sly humor that makes ‘Army of the Dead’ an epic butt-kicking franchise debut.” David rooney on The Hollywood Reporter .

“Compelling action and stunning visuals, but it’s not clever or fun enough to be more than a superficial zombie movie.” Molly freeman on Screen rant .

“A strange and uninspired CGI world, a continuous waste of two and a half hours of generic zombie content that, in itself, looks a bit zombie.” Peter bradshaw on The Guardian.

Army of the Dead trailer

The Army of the Dead trailer makes it very clear that this is a Snyder film, since it has in mind the elements that are clearly his stamp. If you have not seen it yet, we leave it below.