A dozen expert hunters were essential, together with the work of the Carabinieri, in tracking down and arresting Sacha Chang

More than 100 Carabinieri from the various companies in the area have been employed in the search for the fugitive in the last two days Sacha Chang. The 21-year-old Dutchman, accused of the murder of his father and a family friend, had lost track of him last Wednesday. The support of a group of expert hunters in the area is essential for the military.

An episode that literally put the quiet town of Montaldo of Mondoviin the province of Cuneo, took place in the afternoon of last Wednesday 16 August.

Sacha Chang, a 21-year-old Dutch man with serious mental illness, grabbed a kitchen knife and struck both the homeowner and his father several times at the height of a dispute that broke out in the home of a family friend.

Both are deceased. The victims are Lambert Ter Horstalso Dutch, was 60 years old and some time ago had bought that house to spend the holidays in Italy, e Haring Chain Fa Changfather of the murderer, aged 65.

The escape and arrest of Sacha Chang

Immediately after the crime, Sacha Chang is fled away and lost track of him in the woods of Val Corsaglia.

The next ones were hours of intense concern for all residents of the area, alerted by the authorities of the facts and of the danger and unpredictability of the fugitive still at large.

Local administrations and law enforcement agencies have issued a identikit and a photo of the young man, urging everyone to do not go into the woods and to pay close attention. Several events that were supposed to take place in the open air have also been cancelled.

Yesterday morning finally arrived breakthrough. After two days and two nights of intense searches, the military of the Arma have finally identified and stopped the fugitive.

To help the Carabinieri, a group of a dozen expert hunters of the place, great connoisseurs of the wooded area concerned.

The young man had been spotted near a stream and immediately after he had lost track of him again. A little later, near the Chapel of San Bernardoin the territory of Mondovi Towerwas seen and surrounded.

A hunter who was present related that the young man was completely nakedhelpless, stretched out on a bench of wood in front of the church.

He appeared utterly exhausted, perhaps from the fatigues of two days wandering in the woods, and did not put up the slightest resistance upon arrest.