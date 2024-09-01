It has been thirty days of intense and relentless investigations conducted by the investigators charged with solving the mysterious case of the murder of 33-year-old Sharon Verzeni. A case that has been solved in these last hours thanks to the work carried out by the police and the two witnesses who framed the culprit, who later confessed, Moussa Sangare.

The military had little or nothing in their hands: only that video of the man on the bike speeding by, at the end of Via Castenate, Island Tripletsin the province of Bergamo, just after killing the young barmaid with 4 stab wounds. The turning point, thanks to the support of the testimonies given by two twenty-year-old Moroccans and finally the arrest.

After the murder, Moussa Sangare returned to his country of residence, Suisioa few kilometers away from Terno d’Isola. Here Sangare spent all 30 days, trying to go unnoticed as much as possible, keeping a low profile and not being seen around too much. He only went out late at night.

One of the neighbors told Corriere della Sera that he saw him about five days ago, at 5:30 in the morning, wearing sunglasses. The owner of the pizzeria The Pyramids in the square, Ayman Shokrhe had seen him fleetingly two weeks ago as he was leaving a bar.

When Sangare was stopped and taken to the barracks, he had a fresh haircut. A demonstration of the attempt to change his look and be as unrecognizable as possible.

When asked by the military about when he had cut his hair, he lied and said three months ago. Just as he denied having been to Terno d’Isola, which was contradicted by the surveillance cameras.

Among his attempts to avoid being recognized, Sangare is said to have also made changes to his bike: he changed the handlebars and the reflectors. However, these changes were not enough for investigators to divert attention from the suspect, having found too many similarities between his vehicle and the one filmed by the cameras.

The killer finally, pressed by the military, gave in and confessed everything, including where to find the murder weapon used to kill Sharon. That is, Medolagoin a green area on the banks of the Adda. Here the divers also found a bag with the clothes and shoes that the killer was wearing on the night of the murder.