The Apertura 2023 tournament ends, and, as is customary in Mexican soccer, the final days were full of surprises and emotions. Something that some say addresses a theme of mediocrity and not exactly intensity and/or spectacle.
The teams that have already secured their ticket to the quarterfinals are: America, Monterey, Tigers, Cougars, Chivasand Puebla. Those who will have to compete for one more key to find out whether or not they enter the big party are: Atlético San Luis, Lion, Saints and Mazatlan.
Atlético San Luis (seventh) vs León (eighth)
Santos (ninth) vs Mazatlán (tenth)
Under this new competition format, the seventh and eighth places face a single match. The winner qualifies directly to the league, while the loser still has one last chance to qualify, as they face the winner of the key between ninth and tenth place in the general table.
The play.in duels will take place between November 22 and 23 (first round), and November 25 and 26 (final round). Fans and media allege that this system is unfair, since the play-in winners will reach the quarterfinals with a greater pace of competition compared to América and Rayados, who will face them with almost three weeks without seeing action.
