A lightning rod is installed to protect itself in the event of lightning striking the building. It consists of a lightning rod that receives a lightning discharge, a down conductor and a ground.

“A lightning rod is a metal rod that conducts electrical energy, starting on the roof of a house, going along its wall and going into the ground in the form of a metal sheet. If lightning strikes a structure, it hits its upper point, which conducts the current, and goes into the soil through the lightning rod, without causing any damage to the house. The lightning rod should be made of a conductive material. As a rule, iron wire half a centimeter thick is suitable for this. It is the most durable and capable of withstanding a strong discharge. The rod should rise above the top of the roof by a meter, and go into the ground to a depth of 2-3 meters, ”explains physicist Valery Vigaev.

Residents of the middle zone and the south of Russia fall into the risk zone, therefore, lightning rods must be installed there.

“This is due to the fact that in the central part of Russia, in particular in the Moscow region, thunderstorms are frequent, in the north of Russia there are less of them, and in the south – more. If the roof is made of conductive materials (such as corrugated board or metal tile), then one cannot do without a lightning rod. Previously, the owners of such roofs saved money and did not put a metal pin, but immediately attached a down conductor to the top of the roof and made grounding, but you cannot hope for a chance. In the event of a lightning strike, the metal tile can be destroyed, the materials on which it is attached can catch fire, and the fire can spread to the whole house, “ member of the Association of Teachers of the Moscow Region “Physics and Mathematics Teachers”, physics teacher of the highest category Pavel Levin…

According to him, from the height of the rod to the edges of the roof, the angle must be 45 degrees, otherwise the lightning will hit the roof of the house. If the roof is covered with metal tiles or other material capable of absorbing lightning, then you can put two lightning rods and connect them together. Then an angle of 45 degrees will not be so relevant. The down conductor connecting the ground and the lightning rod is usually made of steel, copper or aluminum wire. If the house has 2-3 floors, then you need an air terminal mast with a length of 11 to 20 meters. The cross-sectional diameter is taken from steel 8 mm, 6 mm – from aluminum, 5 mm – from copper, since it has higher resistivity. The ground loop can be any: triangular, square or rectangular. To make it, you can weld metal corners and cover them with anti-corrosion paint in the places of welding from decay. The contour is dug into the ground. Its section should rise slightly above the ground. The resistivity of the contour depends on the type of soil. If clay, then it can take on 20 ohm * m, garden land – 40 ohm * m, peat – 25 ohm * m, and black soil – 60 ohm * m.

“At my dacha I made a lightning rod with my own hands. You can use a regular light bulb to check grounding. Connect it to the conductor using cables. If it burns dimly, then the grounding is weak, if it is bright, then everything is fine. But this is an old-fashioned way, it is better to check the operation of a lightning rod with special (albeit expensive) electrical devices, ”advised Pavel Levin.