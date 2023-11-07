Two stab wounds in the back, then one in the throat, finally the weapon towards itself: the dynamics of the family tragedy of the Corbetta couple

The Carabinieri of Abbiategrasso are leading the investigations into the terrible murder-suicide which occurred at dawn on Sunday in Corbetta, in which two spouses, wife and husband, Vita Di Bono and Luigi Buccino, died at 47 and 54 years old. Meanwhile, the details and dynamics of this dramatic family tragedy emerge.

A shocking awakening Sunday for all the inhabitants of Corbetta, a small municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​Milan.

In an apartment on Via Piave, a 24 year old boyChristian Buccino, returning home he found his parents dead in bed, both with several stab wounds.

No bad guys. No assassin who killed them and then ran away. It was the boy’s mother, the 47-year-old, who carried out this crazy and brutal act Life Of Bonowho after stabbing her husband to death took her own life.

To to investigate The Carabinieri of Abbiategrasso are on the matter and continue to collect the elements that hopefully can clarify the matter motive of this drama.

About the dynamics, few doubts. It would all happen at dawn on Sunday. The woman would have surprised the man in his sleep. She would first stab him twice in the back, and then finish him off with a fatal stab in the throat.

Subsequently, Vita would cut the veins of the wrists and neckbleeding to death in the same bed and alongside her husband.

Who were the two spouses from Corbetta?

Luigi Buccino, 54 years old, was originally from Corigliano Calabro and had moved to Lombardy decades ago. He worked as a bricklayer.

There he met Vita Di Bono, 7 years younger and originally from Genoa.

In the 1994 the two are married and over the years they started a family, giving birth to two children, Sara and Christian.

What had always seemed like a happy marriage had in recent years become one sick relationship. As the neighbors say, i quarrels between the two spouses were practically on the agendaas well as the screams and banging on the wall that could be heard coming from that house.

Life, perhaps thanks to his parents psychiatric problems, she was convinced that her husband was cheating on her. And she didn’t accept it. She was even convinced that he put drops in her food, to make her fall asleep and to bring another woman into her house.