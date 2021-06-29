The group stage of the Copa América has come to an end and the quarter-final crosses were confirmed. Here the details of the meetings.
1. Argentina vs Ecuador (3/7)
Argentina will play next Saturday, July 3, against Ecuador. Lionel Scaloni’s team finished in the first position, while Alfaro’s team entered fourth after drawing with Brazil. Argentina won in the last antecedent 1-0 at the Bombonera.
two. Colombia vs Uruguay (3/7)
Colombia and Uruguay will play a great game on Saturday. The latest antecedent? It was beaten 3-0 by Uruguay as a visitor. I find that it promises a lot
3. Peru vs Paraguay (2/7)
Peru finished in second place in their group and it was one of the surprises. It will be his turn to face Paraguay, who finished third and has just lost to Uruguay. The bad news for Berizzo’s is Miguel Almiron’s injury. Those of Gareca will seek to make another dream Cup.
Four. Brazil vs Chile (2/7)
One of the most anticipated matches in the quarterfinals. It will be played on Friday, July 2 and it promises a lot. Brazil finished first and is the top candidate to win the title. Chile is a team that is always dangerous and will seek to hit the ground running.
