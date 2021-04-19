Exercising in the blessed month of Ramadan is one of the healthy habits that maintain the health of the body, but with fasting, you must take into account the appropriate time to exercise and choose the appropriate exercises so that the exercises do not harm health, and to ensure the maximum benefit from it.

Dr. Magdy Nazih, head of the nutritional education unit at the National Institute of Nutrition, explained to Al-Arabiya.net that people with chronic diseases should avoid exercising before breakfast, because of the damage and risks to their health. He added that practicing exercises before breakfast is healthy for those who They are healthy and do not suffer from health problems, as they can do light exercise before breakfast.

For its part, the Egyptian Ministry of Health recommended some guidelines for practicing sports in Ramadan, including not wearing the muzzle while practicing sports, because the muzzle causes a decrease in the ability to breathe properly, and distance from others during exercise by a distance of not less than one meter, and doing sports Walk regularly, especially during the evening period.

Captain Ahmed Reda, a fitness trainer, explained that exercising during the month of Ramadan requires adherence to controls that are commensurate with the state of health and the desired goal of the exercise, so that the exercises do not cause harm to the health of the individual, especially for those suffering from chronic diseases. According to “Al-Arabiya.net.”

Captain Reda indicated that the athlete can practice some exercises before breakfast, such as cardio exercises, for 30 minutes before breakfast, provided that it is shortly before breakfast time, while avoiding strenuous exercises before breakfast, especially for non-athletes.

As for exercising after Iftar, Captain Ahmed Reda recommended exercising two hours after breakfast, so that the body had the process of digestion and extraction of energy to start the exercises, whose duration ranges from 45 minutes to 60 minutes, and the intensity and types of exercises vary according to the athletic level. Each person has their goal of exercising with their diet.

The fitness coach also stressed the need to obtain adequate quantities of fluids during the Iftar period, which ranges from 4 liters of water for women and 5 liters for men, so that the body is not exposed to dehydration, especially with the long hours of fasting in Ramadan with high temperatures and the loss of the body a lot. From liquids and mineral salts.

Natural juices can also be used, taking care to eat vegetables of all kinds, especially leafy ones, which contain many vitamins and contribute to the digestive process, and especially fruits that contain a high percentage of water, such as watermelon. It is very important to avoid processed sweets that contain large amounts of sugar, especially for those working to lose weight, and to focus on adding protein, vegetables and carbohydrates such as boiled rice in limited quantities.

Captain Ahmed Reda stressed the need not to completely stop exercising for a whole month, which negatively affects the health of the individual, especially those who are accustomed to exercising on a daily basis, and he added that exercises can be practiced at home or open places, to avoid the risk of infection with the Coronavirus. Novelty.