How and when can you circulate through the vao lane

The High occupation lanes (Vao) They are a tool Traffic management designed to reduce congestion on access roads to big cities. Not all vehicles can use these lanes, and the conditions of use vary according to the authority that manages them. Knowing the rules that regulate your access is key to avoiding sanctions and improve circulation fluidity.

Who can circulate in this lane?

Vao lanes were created with the objective of prioritize the passage of buses and high -occupation vehiclesthat is, those that transport several people and do not exceed 3,500 kg of maximum authorized mass (MMA). However, over time, regulations have evolved and They have allowed access to other types of vehiclessuch as those with a zero and echo label of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), although in the latter case its use depends on the signage of each section. In some cases they can also circulate in him who carry labels C and B.

The general regulation establishes that they can circulate through the lanes vao vehicles with two or more occupantsincluding the driver. In addition, you can use these lanes of public service vehicles such as ambulances, firefighters, police, civil protection and those dedicated to the maintenance of roads. As for motorcycles, both two and three wheels, they also have their access.

Exceptional cases

There are some exceptions that allow the circulation of vehicles with a single occupant. Among them, are Tourisms and vans that have the V-15 signalidentifying drivers with disabilities, provided that the physical limitation is recognized in the driving license. You can also access Taxisvehicles of Carsharing duly identified. In addition, the Motorcycleseven if they go with a single passenger, they have allowed the use of the Vao lane.

Signaling and speed

Vao lanes are marked in different ways to indicate their presence and access standards. Exist Vertical signals that show pictograms of authorized vehicles and specify If there are time restrictions. Road marks can also be found on the road with bus symbols, cars or motorcycles to indicate the allowed use. Before accessing the lane, informative panels may indicate the specific circulation requirements depending on the section and the time of the day.

The allowed speed In the Vao lanes it is the same as the road section in which they are found. In addition, it is mandatory to respect the general circulation rules, maintain the security distance and follow the indications of priority in access and exits. In case of breakdown or accident, the driver must stop on the right side of the lane, signal the incidence with the V-16 light or the emergency triangles and activate the PAS protocol if they are injured.