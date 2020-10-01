An online platform “Map of innovative solutions” was launched in the capital. It presents technological innovations developed by domestic companies. Each product and service has a short description.

“For entrepreneurs creating technological novelties, the“ Map of Innovative Solutions ”will help them tell about themselves, attract buyers and business partners,” explained Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina. “And it will now be easier for potential investors and customers to find the goods or services they need.” All solutions (there are already 1,500 of them) are divided into thematic headings: “Education and Human Resources”, “Social Security”, “Transport and Mobility”, “ Healthcare ”, etc. In each heading there are filters that allow you to find specific solutions. So, users can explore a digital operating room for training doctors, mobile robots for transporting goods, or intercoms with face recognition technology.

A separate section of the portal is dedicated to special projects on topical topics. The “hottest” of them contains a story about the world’s best practices to combat the spread of COVID-19.