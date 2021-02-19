Andrés Roldán, general manager of the Marbella Football Center. García-Santos / The Country

At mid-morning in late January, the sun bites in Marbella. The temperature is above 20 degrees and a group of gardeners have just left a soccer field grass like a carpet. On the pitch there is a group of athletes who enjoy the climate and views that combine the Mediterranean with the peak of La Concha, at an altitude of 1,215 meters. They are players from a Champions League team, Lokomotiv Moscow, which has traveled to the Costa del Sol for a winter preseason at the Marbella Football Center. They have met with their compatriots from FC Rostov and the Swedes from Östersunds FK in facilities owned by Football Impact, a company that manages 28 football fields, most of them in Marbella, through which about 230 teams and national teams pass each year. They carry out preseason or specific concentrations. The firm offers sports tourism packages that include accommodation, travel, training facilities and the organization of friendly matches.

Andrés Roldán (48 years old) is the CEO of Football Impact. With an elegant gray suit, he repeats over and over again that his maxim has always been “quality, quality and quality.” “It is the way to attract the best teams in the world,” he says convinced. It works. Liverpool, for example, prepared their last two Champions League finals here. And on these grounds it is easy to see British clubs such as Manchester United, Italians, Asians, Spanish, half the German Bundesliga or the 32 teams from the two main competitions in Norway.

In 2019 the firm had a turnover of 14 million euros and widely exceeded 200 stays. In 2020, the business volume stood at 13 million: there were dozens of cancellations due to the health crisis, but also new opportunities. Among them, hosting two matches of the under-21 team and the qualifying rounds for promotion to Second Division and Second B. Betis, Granada or Cádiz also passed through there in summer. The year 2021 is more unpredictable. On one side, this winter – their peak season – they have barely worked at 10%. On the other, they have signed an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation to host, for the next three years, the concentrations of the Spanish teams of lower categories for women and men.

A modern and open-plan 400 square meter gym, permanently disinfected changing rooms or a room with a thermal pool, therapeutic circuit and liquid hydrogen chamber are some of the services with which this company pampers the great teams at the Marbella Football Center, in addition to its four football fields and as many auxiliary ones. The grass is its greatest capital and just seeing it makes you want to dress in shorts, put on your boots and kick a ball. “Our team has a blank check so it is always perfect,” says the CEO. Three million euros invested in these exclusive facilities have made them the epicenter of the company’s business and the preferred destination for players and managers.

Further, the company manages another 24 football fields – owned or administratively concessioned – between Estepona, Sotogrande, Alicante, Murcia and the Marbella town itself. Its main competition is northern Europe, a classic summer destination for Spanish clubs. They trust the south: their goal is to add a new soccer field each year and they have plans to expand their range of action to the Portuguese Algarve.

Back home

Marbella is the main brand and where the business is concentrated. Roldán, who was born in Germany after his parents emigrated from Seville, traveled there years ago. After studying industrial engineering, he decided to go back to his origins. His command of languages ​​made it easier for him to work in the cosmopolitan real estate sector of the Costa del Sol until in 2002 he began as a commercial director at Marpafut, a company that two years earlier had built soccer fields to attract foreign teams. In 2005, Roldán became independent and created his own firm together with his partner, Enrique Pérez. Its first asset was the municipal stadium of San Pedro. They grew and in 2010 they rented the facilities to their former company. In 2013 they acquired and renewed them. The rain of teams has not stopped since. Offices, hallways, and the press room display signed jerseys from dozens of those clubs.

Futbolero, a fan of Real Madrid, Roldán emphasizes that the glamor and luxury of this corner of the Costa del Sol are joined by the connections by train to Madrid and by plane thanks to the Malaga airport. The weather does the rest: with it the European teams exchange the cold and the snow for an eternal spring. The amount of the stays varies between 100 and 250 euros per day per person, depending on the facilities and hotels chosen. At an average concentration, each club travels with about 45 people for nine days. That is, an approximate cost of 70,000 euros. The company also offers services to players who, while spending their holidays in Malaga, seek to keep in shape. Saúl Ñíguez, Lucas Vázquez and Nacho Fernández have already passed through there.

The company works as it would with any other tourist group. They offer full-board accommodation in four- and five-star establishments, which this winter have become bubble hotels explicitly opened for them, mitigating seasonality and the great drop in tourism. They also take care of trips, laundry, manage the performance of PCR tests every three days or that the facilities are in perfect condition. In addition, they undertake to organize two friendly matches a week for each club. Sometimes among the professionals themselves and others with local teams such as Vélez-Málaga or Algeciras, which serve as sparring agents for high-level players. “It is as important to have large teams as small ones: they benefit each other,” concludes Roldán, who dreams, of course, of one day hosting Real Madrid.