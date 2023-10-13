WWhat will the world look like in 100 years? We don’t know, nobody knows. It would be desirable that the issues surrounding collapse, climate and the economy would then be obsolete. If we narrow our view of the year 2123 to the car, things get a little easier. There are probably only very few vehicles on earth that run on gasoline or diesel; the majority of them will be powered by battery electrics or hydrogen. Maybe even autonomous. Driving yourself is now only for freaks who want to be masters of the machine on the racetrack for a lot of money. There are no longer any driving licenses, and freight traffic also moves by itself and is controlled from computer centers.

100 years ago, the inventor Archibald Montgomery Low, born in London in 1888, created a picture of the car of 2023 in the English trade magazine “Motor”, which prompted the Viennese colleagues at the respected magazine “Allgemeine Automobil-Zeitung” to also consider the theses of “ AM Low”. “Professor Low” is one of the luminaries of English car technology, he doesn’t just spin stories blindly and he never leaves the ground of probability. He must be given the right to anticipate the motor vehicle of 2023, praises the “Allgemeine Automobil-Zeitung”.