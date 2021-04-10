One of the great doubts posed to potential buyers of an electric car It is how it will behave in extreme temperatures.

The team CUPRA has subjected the electric Born to more than 1,000 tests to the coldest temperatures on the planet. The durability test consists of driving 30,000 kilometers day and night. The objective is to guarantee that, with the CUPRA Born, the best performance is achieved in all conditions.

El Born has moved in the middle of winter a few kilometers from the Arctic Circle. A completely white land, where up to 200 different words are used to describe the snow in the local culture, with temperatures that reach 30 below zero and a circuit on a frozen lake of 6 km2.

CUPRA engineers have spent two years testing the car in this inhospitable environment, with state-of-the-art technology. to lead the development of the CUPRA Born at the highest level. Now, in the last tests before its launch, they put the first 100% electric of the brand to the limit in the most difficult conditions.