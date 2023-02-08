Utrecht University wants to set an example. Last month, the nearly 400-year-old university pulled up for the first time in its history a doctorate degree. Access to the 2008 dissertation is blocked. In addition, the premium that universities receive for a completed dissertation is reimbursed to the ministry. In 2008, the premium amounted to 93,060 euros.

The Utrecht scientific integrity committee declared a complaint last year about data manipulation and fabrication of data in the thesis grounded. “If we award a degree, we must be able to ensure that scientific integrity is in good order,” says rector magnificus Henk Kummeling. “That is not the case with this thesis. The degree should never have been awarded.”

An exceptional step that Erasmus University Rotterdam deemed impossible in 2015. Because the law does not regulate the withdrawal of a doctorate, this university asked a doctoral candidate who was caught plagiarizing to renounce her doctorate herself. According to a spokesperson for the university, it is not possible to determine whether she has done so.

According to Kummeling, a legal provision is not necessary. “A degree that has been wrongly awarded may be revoked. That has happened before with secondary school diplomas and there are court rulings about that,” says the Utrecht rector. Whether that case law also applies to the reversal of a promotion will soon become apparent. The Utrecht doctorate has not challenged the withdrawal of his degree, but a Wageningen doctor who is in danger of losing his title because he allegedly falsified research data has gone to court. That procedure is still ongoing.

Fake studies

Utrecht University has not disclosed the name of the scientist, but has indicated that five of the nine articles that make up his thesis have been withdrawn or provided with a warning. A search in the database of withdrawal watch leads to the Egyptian physician Ahmed Badawy. The gynecologist conducts research into the effectiveness of fertility treatments in women and has more than fifty publications to his name. In the past two years, fourteen articles of which he has authored or co-authored have been withdrawn by magazine editors due to problems with data, unreliable results or duplication of data.

Utrecht University discovered the possible data manipulation in the thesis thanks to an article from 2020 in a journal of gynaecology. A team of Dutch and Australian scientists examined 35 publications by Badawy and his Egyptian co-authors. This also included the nine articles from his dissertation.

The team of fraud hunters led by Ben Willem Mol, professor of gynecology at Monash University (Australia), found unreliable data in three-quarters of the articles examined. It is unlikely that that data comes from real patients, he said the editorial comment. In other words, there is a good chance that these are fake studies.

Badawy denies, but was unable to provide the Utrecht integrity committee with a plausible explanation for the data problems identified. Raw data is missing. The studies were carried out 13 to 16 years ago, at that time data was not yet stored electronically, is his defense. It is therefore no longer possible to determine whether data has been fabricated, but due to the many unexplained irregularities, the results presented in the thesis are unreliable and implausible, according to the opinion of the integrity committee.

Washed up thesis

How is it possible that this thesis was ever approved? The Egyptian doctor was an external PhD student. He was not employed by the university and had already published the articles on which he obtained his doctorate before approaching his supervisor Nick Macklon. Rector Kummeling calls it a ‘washed-up dissertation’.

All the research was carried out at the medical faculty of Mansoura University (Egypt) where Badawy works. Macklon, professor of reproductive medicine in Utrecht from 2005 to 2009, was not involved in the design and implementation of the PhD research. According to Kummeling, he did inquire about the PhD candidate and the reputation of the institutes from which his data came. The articles were also published in respected journals. In short, Macklon thought it was all right. “An accumulation of misplaced confidence,” the rector calls it afterwards. “It’s hard to talk about, but it reflects the context of 2008.”

suspicion

External PhD students are still welcome – there are 450 in Utrecht – but we no longer want PhDs based on ready-made theses,” says the rector. “A supervisor must be involved in the research from the outset in order to be able to determine whether a PhD candidate delivers reliable work.” That is why external PhD candidates must be registered in a system to monitor the progress of their research at least three years before their PhD.

“The situation in which a researcher from abroad walks in with a few articles under his arm and obtains a PhD on studies of which no one knows how they were carried out, is a thing of the past,” agrees Ben Mol, who was a professor at the University of Amsterdam until 2013. “In the Netherlands, the system that Australia already had has been introduced. A PhD student must be physically present in Australia for a few years and take courses. As a result, there is better control.”

In the Netherlands and Belgium, more researchers from Badawy’s entourage have obtained their doctorate on fabricated studies, the fraud hunter knows. According to him, the Vrije Universiteit Brussel is already researching the dissertation of one of the co-authors. “I expect the same verdict as in Utrecht soon.” In addition, there are two more theses at the UvA and one at Maastricht University that should be researched, says Mol. “The fraud in these theses is less clear, but the research was not properly supervised at the time and there are many points that arouse suspicion.”

Ahmed Badawy did not respond to an invitation to comment on the withdrawal of his doctorate.