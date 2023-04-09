Ms. Rader, as an engineer for the Alfred Wegener Institute, you have already experienced the polar night in the Arctic and thus also months without sun. How does that feel?

I was in a small place called Ny-Ålesund on the Norwegian archipelago of Spitsbergen at the Franco-German research station AWIPEV. I was really looking forward to the darkness and the northern lights because I had never seen them before. I’ve been there all summer. It was light all the time. In autumn we have day and night in the Arctic, and from the end of October the sun no longer rises at all. After that we have a kind of twilight for a longer time. At the end of November it is really pitch dark. Without a headlamp you can see very little outside of the village. You can only see a little further when the ground is snow-covered and the full moon is shining. It’s also very quiet. If there is snow and you move away from the houses, you really don’t hear anything. There are hardly any birds here in winter, even the fjord used to be frozen. Now you sometimes hear the sea. This silence is really crazy. You also don’t smell anything because everything is frozen and covered with snow. It’s really exciting that the seasons are so extreme there.

How does the body react to the lack of light?

When it got dark again after the summer, I had nightmares of being locked in a dark room and completely disoriented. I’ve never been afraid of the night, but my head wasn’t used to it getting dark again after months of constant light. You also feel tired more quickly when the light is off. But after a month I got used to it.

What did you do to banish the tiredness?

Staying active and moving helps. I forced myself to go to breakfast every morning, no matter how hard it was to get up. I had a daylight lamp with me, which I sometimes turned on for half an hour. The canteen also had cod liver oil and another combination of vitamins that is a classic in Northern Norway. It contains vitamins A, D and E. The Norwegians took them all. Then I thought to myself: They have experience, then I’ll take that too now. Overall I felt good in the winter. Before that I lived in Berlin and I found the winters much harder there. People just keep going, although winter has an impact on the body there too. In Berlin, however, it is less integrated into everyday life. In Ny-Ålesund it is. You work a little less, you sleep an hour longer. You deal with it differently.



Fieke Rader says about this picture: “That was the moment when it got a bit light for the first time after the long darkness.”

Image: Fieke Rader



Do your body and mind long for light at some point?

Yes. This was particularly noticeable on a day when the light was slowly coming back. We had a very stormy week at the end of January, and when the clouds cleared, you could tell: it was getting light. That was long before the sun rose again, but you could see the other side of the fjord and the mountains in the twilight. That day I came into the canteen and the light was off. I thought something broke. But they just wanted to enjoy the bit of light outside.







So you value the light differently after you’ve lived in darkness for a long time?