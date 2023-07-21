Have you ever thought about buying an air fryer? If not, you have to start doing it right away because it is a kind of fan oven whose power must be multiplied by ten. An appliance capable of revolutionize the way we eat considering that it cooks (but does not fry) practically all foods.

With a air fryer it really takes minutes to prepare crispy meals for everyone. We are therefore talking about a real ally to put in the kitchen to give life to tasty lunches and dinners in just a few minutes and even with the use of a reduced amount of fat.

All this becomes possible because it is a device that recreates the effect of fried food without using oil, because instead it is used hot air.

Therefore, a jet of air at very high temperatures is exerted which manages to cook the dishes inside and keep them crunchy on the outside. It is also a plus tool sustainable both environmentally and economically.

Not to mention that it is also quite easy to clean because its components can be safely washed in the dishwasher. And then a benefit that should not be underestimated: you can say goodbye to the annoying and persistent smell of fried in home.

In recent years the fryers have become particularly popular and for this reason there are many different models on the market. To get an idea, we invite you to view the site Media World on which you can often also find unmissable discounts.

In choosing which ones to buy, however, we advise you to evaluate some important functions such as:

maximum temperature: must reach a temperature of 200 °C;

must reach a temperature of 200 °C; basket capacity: especially if you are part of a large family;

especially if you are part of a large family; adjustable temperature : it will allow you to choose the degree of “crunchiness” to give to each dish.

: it will allow you to choose the degree of “crunchiness” to give to each dish. heating times : better to opt for a model that takes about 3 minutes to be ready for use;

: better to opt for a model that takes about 3 minutes to be ready for use; timer : an unnecessary but certainly useful function in many cases;

: an unnecessary but certainly useful function in many cases; price: nowadays you can find cheaper or cheaper models, but it is always important to remember that a particularly low cost can turn into a poor quality product.

To be evaluated are also the materials with which they are made because often on the outside they are built almost entirely of plastic which tends to break more easily than other materials, such as stainless steel.

It is also worth considering the rsturdiness of the basket handle which could easily be damaged.

Then again there ease of cleaning: it is necessary to check during the purchase phase which parts can easily be washed in the dishwasher and not.

Aware of all the information we have given you, you will surely be able to make a perfect choice. And we are also quite certain that you will discover a versatile, quick product, capable of cooking in a healthy way and above all with very little smell. All that remains is to evaluate the model that you most like aesthetically, that respects your budget and that has all the features to prepare healthy and, above all, tasty lunches and dinners.