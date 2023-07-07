In the war in Ukraine, intelligence is crucial. AI is playing an increasingly important role in achieving this. Leaked American documents show that the Americans are using Ukraine as a testing ground for the development of that technology, says editor Steven Derix. Does this mean that the NATO country is even further involved in the war?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Steven Derick
- Presentation:
- Floor Bean
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma, Iris Verhulsdonk & Dirk Hooijer
- Edit:
- Marco Raphorst
- coordination:
- Nina van Hattum
- Photo:
- Maxar
#America #war #Ukraine
