Carol Maltesi’s mom is destroyed and keeps wondering why and how will she tell her grandchild that her mom is gone

“How am I going to tell my grandson that his mom is gone? It’s a very bad thing, he misses him a lot “. These are the heartbreaking words of the mother of Carol Maltesiduring the program Life live broadcast on Rai 1.

“Why did he hurt my daughter? This child is looking for his mother and she is gone. It’s a very bad thing ”.

Carol Maltesi was killed by the man she was having an affair with, after an intimate relationship. Davide Fontana, this is the name of the killer, hit her with a hammer in the head and then cut her throat with a knife. After the crime, he went to a shop, where he bought tools for tear apart his corpse. She kept it for months in a freezer, inside some black bags, to eventually abandon it in a cliff in Borno.

But why, if he loved that woman, did Davide Fontana make such an atrocious gesture? The man, who is currently in prison, confessed that Carol Maltesi had confided that she wanted each other transfer again in the province of Verona, for get close to her beloved baby. A decision he couldn’t make accept.

For months he pretended to be her, replying to messages and also managing her social profile, where the girl was known as Charlotte Angiea hardcore actress.

To the microphones de Live LifeCarol Maltesi’s mother played thelast voice message that her beloved daughter had sent her last January.

On January 24, she wrote me that she was in Dubai, I thought it was she who was writing instead it was that gentleman who replied to the messages. He was very lucid, he pretended to be my daughter.

The last audio message, where his daughter was really talking, dates back to 10 January. From that date her mother has received only written messages and the answer was her murderer.