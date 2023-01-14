CM Sunday, January 15, 2023, 00:24



This weekend the first winter episodes have arrived, with snowfall present

especially in the northern half of the peninsulaand with the forecast that they will reach more areas throughout the week.

In order for any inclement weather to complicate travel, it is important to monitor the condition of the tires and, in order to travel more calmly, use “All Weather” tires, as an alternative to the different types of chains that exist for driving when snow covers the asphalt.

This type of tyre, also known as ‘all season’, makes it possible to optimize and

l Performance of passenger cars, vans, SUVs and SUVs in any weather condition, extreme heat, rain, ice, wind and snow. The “All Weather” are a guarantee of safety on the road, without the need to be aware of the weather forecast because they guarantee grip on the asphalt in any circumstance.

“All Weather tires are valid for all types of vehicles, in any season of the year, since they respond safely to any inclement weather,” he recalls.

Jose Luis RodriguezCEO of

AFANE, Association of Tire Manufacturers. In addition, “in recent years they have been adapting to automotive innovations and are now available in most of the dimensions required for passenger cars, SUVs, 4x4s and vans”, he concludes.

Under what conditions can they be used?



Spain is a country

with a very diverse geography and that it can change abruptly in a hundred kilometers, and with it the temperatures too. Therefore, All Season tires may be the ideal response to this changing weather. In various parts of Spain in extreme situations, the authorities do allow cars with winter tires to circulate, but not those with chains. As is the case of some tunnels in Asturias, Pajares or the A-67 road towards Arenas de Iguña, Cantabria.

The A

Group of Tire Manufacturers (AFANE) remember that in areas with a severe winter, low temperatures and where ice and snow dominate the landscape, the vehicle must be equipped with winter tires in winter and summer tires in summer. But in the usual winters in most of Spain, the All Weather tire is the most appropriate, to which is added the advantage of not having to change tires throughout the year.

The “Todo Tiempo” are made with

a softer rubber compound and flexible, loaded with silica so that it does not harden below 7ºC. This allows the braking distance to be shorter at low temperatures.

Thanks to the large number of sipes in the studs, the All Weather not only works on dry asphalt and low temperatures, but also when the road is wet, when it rains, or when there is snow or ice.

a drawing of

the tread more cut and deeper allows greater water evacuation and traction in difficult conditions. The 3PMSF (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake) symbol indicates that the tires are reliable and safe for driving on snow.

These tires guarantee mobility and safety throughout the winter season. Without the inconvenience of mounting and dismounting the chains, which also poses a risk of accident when stopping on the shoulder.

Finally, among its advantages, it also stands out that

your mileage performance and the useful life of these tires is equivalent to that of traditional tires and although the price is between 5/10% higher, the features offered by All Weather tires mean significant savings in problems and incidents on journeys.