Artificial intelligence has dramatically increased the Chinese government’s ability to monitor its citizens. Companies can always develop new innovations because the state provides them with valuable data sets. Alarming: China also exports the technology abroad.

Face recognition technology is a lucrative market in China. Around 8,000 companies have been founded in the past ten years. So far, the cake has been big enough to supply all competitors. Three million public contracts were advertised in the same period. Demand will continue to increase in the near future. China’s surveillance network is becoming tighter and tighter, and the party’s mania for control is growing.

Beijing has consistently used the Covid-19 pandemic to justify ever stricter measures with reference to the urgency of health policy. Facial recognition is one of the central elements of Chinese state surveillance. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), it is becoming more and more sophisticated and precise.

HRW: Building the Digital Surveillance State

The “one person, one file” technology makes it clear how sophisticated the software that Chinese authorities are using for surveillance has become. It is a further development of conventional software systems and is able to identify people with a minimum of biometric data and link them to other data sets in real time. Even masks over the mouth and nose are no longer sufficient to evade identification through technology.

But it too is just one component of a technological ecosystem designed to help the autocratic government in Beijing implement its authoritarian policies in the long term. Beijing claims surveillance is vital to fighting crime. Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch, on the other hand, claim that the country is building a surveillance state that penetrates deeply into the privacy of citizens and is intended to closely monitor ethnic groups such as the Uyghurs, for example.

Manipulating and predicting behavior

Big Data is the key. Nowhere else in the world does such a large amount of data and information about citizens fall into the hands of a government as in China. People become completely transparent actors whose behavior can not only be predicted to some extent, but also manipulated.

This is reminiscent of science fiction, but is amazingly real. “By predicting how people might respond to incentives, autocrats can use AI technology to manipulate behavior,” Harvard University’s David Yang said at a panel discussion in Washington. Yang is one of the authors of the study AI-tocracy, which deals with the use of AI by autocratic systems.

Political dissent, sources of social unrest or the development of bourgeois movements should be identified and eliminated at an early stage. All of this helps an elite defend its monopoly of power over more than a billion people.

Alert when unrolling a banner

Example: protests. Camera systems from Dahua Technology called “Jinn” are now able to alert authorities if a person is spotted unfurling a banner. The software has been available since May. And it touches a nerve after a man managed to hang a banner on a Beijing highway bridge last year calling for the end of the dictatorship.

The constant optimization of the surveillance systems is the result of close cooperation between the state and technology companies. The companies provide the authorities with the necessary software to expand their control capacities. In return, the state provides its suppliers with data sets that no one else has access to.

Symbiosis between the state and AI companies

“The company that provides AI services to the government can use this data to develop new technologies, using the data as input for the government to innovate,” says Harvard study co-author Noam Yuchtman. Entrepreneurs do not want to undermine a state that gives them access to valuable data for their innovations. Both sides benefit from it.

Concerning any Democrat should be the fact that Chinese AI technologies are already a big export. Half of the world’s trades in facial recognition AI technology are made with shipments from China. “China’s exports are largely geared towards weak democracies or strong autocracies. This is a very different pattern from traditional frontier technologies, where democratic countries are among the buyers of those technologies,” Yuchtman says.